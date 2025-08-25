Intel Details "Clearwater Forest" Xeon with 288 E-Cores on 18A Process

erek
"On the platform side the chips keep server continuity in mind. Clearwater Forest is said to be compatible with the current Xeon 69xxE/P platform, allowing existing servers to be reused while maintaining 12 memory channels and broad PCIe and CXL support. Memory speed is stepping up toward DDR5-8000 and Intel floated system figures such as up to 288 cores per socket, a two-socket ceiling approaching 576 cores, and more than 1,152 MB of combined last-level cache across the package."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340299/...r-forest-xeon-with-288-e-cores-on-18a-process
