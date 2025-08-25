  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Details "Clearwater Forest" Xeon with 288 E-Cores on 18A Process

"On the platform side the chips keep server continuity in mind. Clearwater Forest is said to be compatible with the current Xeon 69xxE/P platform, allowing existing servers to be reused while maintaining 12 memory channels and broad PCIe and CXL support. Memory speed is stepping up toward DDR5-8000 and Intel floated system figures such as up to 288 cores per socket, a two-socket ceiling approaching 576 cores, and more than 1,152 MB of combined last-level cache across the package."

1756141397184.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340299/...r-forest-xeon-with-288-e-cores-on-18a-process
 
