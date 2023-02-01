Intel cutting employee and executive pay

HockeyJon

Dec 14, 2014
1,729
Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Tuesday that it had made broad cuts to employee and executive pay, a week after the company issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.

The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company's hourly workforce's pay will not be cut, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Ouch. I know they’re big enough that they’ll more than likely right the ship, but Intel needs to get their stuff together ASAP.
 
westrock2000

Jun 3, 2005
9,367
At least they are smart enough not to mess with the hourly workers. I know when salary people aren’t there on the weekends, the fabs run fine. But if the hourly people didn’t show up for two days…..
 
ZeroBarrier

Mar 19, 2011
672
Yeah, I don't think many will care about people who normally get paid the same whether they work hard or hardly work.

Also, if AMD can survive for years while hemorrhaging money, I think Intel will come out the other aide fine.
 
staknhalo

Jun 11, 2007
3,640
aNp2zEK_460s.jpg
 
