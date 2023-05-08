Intel Cuts Budget for Client and Data Center Groups, Layoffs Imminent

erek
More strategic optimizations
"Intel Spokesperson
Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company.
We continue to invest in areas core to our business, including our U.S.-based manufacturing operations, to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308340/...lient-and-data-center-groups-layoffs-imminent
