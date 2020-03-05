erek
erek
Disappointing... at least it's patched? Right?
"JAILBREAKING CPUS TO BYPASS DRM?
But while this vulnerability could be used for offensive purposes, like extracting a server's Chipset Key in order to decrypt traffic and other data, there's also another "niche" to which the bug might sound quite attractive.
Ermolov points out that the bug can also be used by users on their own computers for bypassing DRM protections and access copyright-protected content.
The researcher plans to release a white paper with more technical details later this spring, at which time, members of the online piracy community will most likely take an interest in this bug as well.
Contacted for comment, Intel reaffirmed that the bug can only be exploited via physical access and urged users to apply the May 2019 updates.
"Unfortunately, no security system is perfect," Positive Technologies said."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/intel-csme-bug-is-worse-than-previously-thought/
