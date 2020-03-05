Intel CSME bug is worse than previously thought

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,471
Disappointing... at least it's patched? Right?

"JAILBREAKING CPUS TO BYPASS DRM?
But while this vulnerability could be used for offensive purposes, like extracting a server's Chipset Key in order to decrypt traffic and other data, there's also another "niche" to which the bug might sound quite attractive.

Ermolov points out that the bug can also be used by users on their own computers for bypassing DRM protections and access copyright-protected content.

The researcher plans to release a white paper with more technical details later this spring, at which time, members of the online piracy community will most likely take an interest in this bug as well.

Contacted for comment, Intel reaffirmed that the bug can only be exploited via physical access and urged users to apply the May 2019 updates.

"Unfortunately, no security system is perfect," Positive Technologies said."

https://www.zdnet.com/article/intel-csme-bug-is-worse-than-previously-thought/
 
C

clockdogg

Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
1,008
Intel reaffirmed that the bug can only be exploited via physical access
Click to expand...
That's reassuring - DRM bug won't be exploited. Because it's not like people with their own Intelled-Inside personal computers have physical access to their own Intelled-Inside personal computers.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
DrLobotomy

DrLobotomy

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 19, 2016
Messages
6,611
I found it encouraging that there is a 486 inside every intel processor. Makes me feel all warm and tingly inside.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top