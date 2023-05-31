erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,652
With TSMCs latest nodes struggling Intel is prepared to seize the day with even whispers and rumors of Nvidia being a client
“N3E, meanwhile, is the simpler, easier-to-design-for node that pretty much all other customers will use. So, if AMD or Nvidia make N3 GPUs at TSMC, they'll be on the N3E node.
All of that is really just to underline how complicated this all is. It's not even straight forward to characterise what "N3" means at TSMC let alone compare TSMC nodes to Intel nodes.
What's more, even within a single chip on a given node, there are variations. For instance, SRAM memory cell density on TSMC's new N3 nodes are said to have stalled, offering no improvement over N5. That's a problem when CPUs and GPUs increasingly have been relying on throwing a load more SRAM-based cache memory at various performance bottlenecks.
Anyway, the bottom line here is that some critical elements of TSMC's N3 and Intel's 4 nodes are looking very, very similar. Both TSMC's and Intel's high performance logic cells clock in around 125 million transistors per square millimeter.
There are other chip elements from both manufacturers that will exceed that density. TSMC's N3 node will extend all the way to 215 million transistors per square millimeter.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-could-match-tsmc-for-chip-transistor-density-later-this-year/
“N3E, meanwhile, is the simpler, easier-to-design-for node that pretty much all other customers will use. So, if AMD or Nvidia make N3 GPUs at TSMC, they'll be on the N3E node.
All of that is really just to underline how complicated this all is. It's not even straight forward to characterise what "N3" means at TSMC let alone compare TSMC nodes to Intel nodes.
What's more, even within a single chip on a given node, there are variations. For instance, SRAM memory cell density on TSMC's new N3 nodes are said to have stalled, offering no improvement over N5. That's a problem when CPUs and GPUs increasingly have been relying on throwing a load more SRAM-based cache memory at various performance bottlenecks.
Anyway, the bottom line here is that some critical elements of TSMC's N3 and Intel's 4 nodes are looking very, very similar. Both TSMC's and Intel's high performance logic cells clock in around 125 million transistors per square millimeter.
There are other chip elements from both manufacturers that will exceed that density. TSMC's N3 node will extend all the way to 215 million transistors per square millimeter.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-could-match-tsmc-for-chip-transistor-density-later-this-year/