Intel could match TSMC for chip transistor density later this year

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,652
With TSMCs latest nodes struggling Intel is prepared to seize the day with even whispers and rumors of Nvidia being a client

“N3E, meanwhile, is the simpler, easier-to-design-for node that pretty much all other customers will use. So, if AMD or Nvidia make N3 GPUs at TSMC, they'll be on the N3E node.


All of that is really just to underline how complicated this all is. It's not even straight forward to characterise what "N3" means at TSMC let alone compare TSMC nodes to Intel nodes.


What's more, even within a single chip on a given node, there are variations. For instance, SRAM memory cell density on TSMC's new N3 nodes are said to have stalled, offering no improvement over N5. That's a problem when CPUs and GPUs increasingly have been relying on throwing a load more SRAM-based cache memory at various performance bottlenecks.


Anyway, the bottom line here is that some critical elements of TSMC's N3 and Intel's 4 nodes are looking very, very similar. Both TSMC's and Intel's high performance logic cells clock in around 125 million transistors per square millimeter.


There are other chip elements from both manufacturers that will exceed that density. TSMC's N3 node will extend all the way to 215 million transistors per square millimeter.”

1685570090074.png

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-could-match-tsmc-for-chip-transistor-density-later-this-year/
 
erek said:
With TSMCs latest nodes struggling Intel is prepared to seize the day with even whispers and rumors of Nvidia being a client

“N3E, meanwhile, is the simpler, easier-to-design-for node that pretty much all other customers will use. So, if AMD or Nvidia make N3 GPUs at TSMC, they'll be on the N3E node.


All of that is really just to underline how complicated this all is. It's not even straight forward to characterise what "N3" means at TSMC let alone compare TSMC nodes to Intel nodes.


What's more, even within a single chip on a given node, there are variations. For instance, SRAM memory cell density on TSMC's new N3 nodes are said to have stalled, offering no improvement over N5. That's a problem when CPUs and GPUs increasingly have been relying on throwing a load more SRAM-based cache memory at various performance bottlenecks.


Anyway, the bottom line here is that some critical elements of TSMC's N3 and Intel's 4 nodes are looking very, very similar. Both TSMC's and Intel's high performance logic cells clock in around 125 million transistors per square millimeter.


There are other chip elements from both manufacturers that will exceed that density. TSMC's N3 node will extend all the way to 215 million transistors per square millimeter.”

View attachment 573800
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-could-match-tsmc-for-chip-transistor-density-later-this-year/
Click to expand...
Though on the flip side Intel is struggling with nVidia on the AI front too, so an intricate, interesting and complicated scenario to instrumentate and navigate

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-cedes-spotlight-global-tech-080605743.html
 
Nice.

Thing is with Intel coming into this domain (fabbing for others) they really only have things to gain, while TSMC only has things to lose IMO

Not gonna be easy or cut and dry. I'm sure Intel will shoot themselves in the foot a few times along the way.

Edit: I'm sure this is how people felt about Intel GPUs, lol
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top