Intel Could Manufacture Apple's Next-Generation A20 SoC for iPhone

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,974
"Despite the buzz, skepticism persists. Intel has historically struggled with process node transitions and even outsourced production of its Arrow Lake CPUs to TSMC, raising questions about its readiness to deliver on Apple's demands. On the other hand, alternative reports suggest Apple might stick with TSMC's yet-unnamed 2 nm node for the A20, maintaining continuity in its supply chain. As the iPhone 18 series remains two years away, much can change. For now, we are left speculating whether this rumored collaboration with Intel represents a new chapter in Apple's chipset innovation or just a rumor with little substance. If the US government mandates more domestic production, chip designers could be looking at some of the more local manufacturing options, like Intel does on US soil. That could force Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, and Qualcomm to look into Intel's offerings."

1732321036742.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/329134/intel-could-manufacture-apples-next-generation-a20-soc-for-iphone
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top