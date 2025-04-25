Intel — costlier TSMC chips are NOT selling as well as expected. Customers prefer cheaper Intel 7nm products

Zarathustra[H] said: There may be some silicon valley types that get a hard-on over the "AI Accelerator" but the average consumer doesn't give a rats ass, and that's the gods honest truth. Click to expand...

Zarathustra[H] said: why even bother with the added expense of using TSMC?

I am not sure how much it is possible to know something like this, giant operating cost is part of Intel problem, giant amount of middle management can be part of that, the culture of turning everyone good in manager if they want to advance instead of paying engineer manager salary can also be an issue (versus the OpenAI of the world).And it could be more the other way around (for that level of acceleration for something connected to the Internet), that why they put it in the name so much, only the very average consumer could be attracted by buzz word like that. Silicon Valley type use extremely fast at extremely competitive cheap price cloud AI accelerator and/or developping something on mobile robot/car/phone type chips if they want a very low watt npu type option.... a small NPU on a expensive 250 watt desktop cpu you enter a rather niche case of appeal, enough AI use to be too much for a regular CPU/iGPU (power bill or just compute), but not enough to buy an actual GPU to do it or api call data bills (and you have access to Internet here it is a desktop...), when that decision was taken, how cheap it would be to simply use an external service (specially for something that an NPU can run) was not known...It is virtually free with all the service that give you a daily free amount and can be 20-200x time cheaper already than they thought, cost more in electricity to run it yourself being common.They are charging more for them, does not mean they cost more to do... (specially the TSMC tile part), but I can be completely wrong I think we can overrate how much modern simulator are precise, i.e. Intel did not know actually how well those CPU would do at the end before they did them to the end (and they got quite better since launch), we should not too much retroactively try to think why they did X by starting from an hindsight they didn't had.The small TSMC tile system was probably more a way to cut cost (in the way AMD chiplet did for them in a tremendous way), not add them, it could have failed too..And obviously, just how much Laptop are driving decisions, the new Datacenter stuff are not on TSMC, does not have AI stuff on them neither, this could be way more generalized form of, if I have to develop something around a whole new socket, I go for the competition.