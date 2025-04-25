  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel — costlier TSMC chips are NOT selling as well as expected. Customers prefer cheaper Intel 7nm products

Intel's AI PC chips aren't selling well — instead, old Raptor Lake chips boom​

News
By Paul Alcorn published 7 hours ago
Intel's AI PC revolution will have to wait.

heavily-promoted AI PC chips aren't selling as well as expected, thus creating a shortage of production capacity for its older chips.

Intel says its customers are buying less expensive previous-generation Raptor Lake chips instead of the new, and significantly more expensive, AI PC models like the Lunar Lake and Meteor Lake chips for laptops.


During the earnings call, Intel announced that it currently faces a shortage of production capacity for its 'Intel 7' process node, and the company expects this shortage to "persist for the foreseeable future." That's an unexpected shortage to have, as Intel's current-gen chips use newer process nodes from TSMC instead of Intel's older 'Intel 7' node.


https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-gen-raptor-lake-booms-and-creates-a-shortage
 
Oh wow.

Could they be any more out of touch? Maybe they have learned absolutely nothing and this Intel comeback won't happen after all.

It's not the price that is the reason for old Raptor Lake chips selling better.

THIS is the reason for them selling better:

1745598510459.png


In traditional performance loads the top end Arrow Lake CPU is not only beaten by the competition, but it also trails Intel's own CPU's from the previous two generations.

Why would people spend more to get less?

There may be some silicon valley types that get a hard-on over the "AI Accelerator" but the average consumer doesn't give a rats ass, and that's the gods honest truth.

There are two major kinds of CPU buyers.

1.) Mass market people and enterprise users who just shop for Office/Web/Email machines and don't really care about performance

2.) Gamers who care about performance in games.

Most of their customers simply don't care about performance at all, as long as they can use Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, browse the web and watch YoutTbe videos. Most of the rest play games, and they can get the same level of performance of the $600 Core 9 Ultra 285k from a $200 two generations old Core i5-13600k.

Yes, there are some who care about other things (high performance productivity, AI stuff, etc. etc.). Arrow Lake seems to perform well for them, but they are a tiny minority of the market.

The part that doesn't make sense to me is, if they weren't going to crank up per core performance and make a performance screamer that beat the 14900K, why even bother with the added expense of using TSMC? They could have just sold them Core i5-13600K's from their own old process and most of their customers would have gotten the same performance for what they do at a third of the price.

For most people there is simply an "emperor has no clothes" thing going on here with regards to Arrow Lake.
 
Their older chips are cheaper and faster. You won't save much electricity by going with their Arrow Lake chips. If you're going Intel, then you might as well buy older chips.
 
They're talking about mobile chips that come with a NPU, not the desktop chips. If they're also talking about desktop Arrow Lake, then Tom's needs to clarify their wording.
 
Seem all the talk about the 13th-14th gen process issues was not too damaging after all

Datacenter as well:
Intel explained that the shortage of its 7nm production capacity is due to an unexpected surge in demand for its "N-1 and N-2" products, a reference to its two prior-generation chip families. This trend is occurring in both the consumer and data center markets.

Lot of xeon on older core it seems.

Could be that the only clients they get those with already an Intel infracstructure setup, that want-can use drop-in replacement, AMD eating their launch if you make a new laptop, datacenter server more from scratch, it is not like sales are up they are down a lot, more than the proportion coming from N-1, N-2 product is larger than expected and that the best way to spin that news.
 
Intels bread and butter is office PC’s and business laptops.

In that market there is a real tipping point of “good enough” because really they are going to be asleep far longer than awake and the heaviest thing they run is Adobe Acrobat Pro and the rest of the time it’s Outlook, word, and a half dozen Excel sheets and far more browser tabs than are reasonable to be productive.

The reality is an Intel 8th gen will do that just as well (in practical terms) as the latest and greatest from either AMD or Intel, the only reason you need a newer chip right now is for Windows 11. Yeah you can fight it and disable checks for Blah blah blah to make it so you can run 11 on hardware that doesn’t meet the requirements but it’s a headache and it might bite you in the ass later, it’s not worth the risk.

So the last year and change has mostly been about ordering the minimum viable hardware for the job to keep software compliance, it’s not about performance.

So yeah at the end of the day the cheaper Intel option with the needed RAM and Storage option is the better solution. Unless you are needing some specific mobile battery life stuff then yeah the newer stuff is better but only just. Because yes it’s a lot better at pinned 100% loads but the average Tuesday 22% sees no meaningful difference. An extra $300 for 15 minutes isn’t generally worth it unless the user is also the person who signs off on it.

Server isn’t much different right now, RAM and Storage are far more important to most than CPU and the way things get licensed based on Core Counts Intel sneaks out a win. With an EPYC you take your thread count and multiply by 2 that’s how many virtual CPU’s you can safely assign before you risk IO errors, but with Intel it’s 4x your thread count. If your loads aren’t pinning the CPU you want the lowest core count you can get away with and Intel pulls in a lot of wins there and the older stuff is both “cheap” and widely supported.
 
Also.....do the "AI" accelerators even do anything yet?
I think maybe Windows co-pilot uses it in beta and....is that it?
 
The answer is no, Microsoft forced Intel to include them in their mobile chips then didn’t do anything with them. They do some minor things in Paint and Photos and such but nothing the GPU couldn’t already handle.
 
Plus the desktop ones NPU doesn't even have enough power to be used for it either lol.
 
I always thought it was a way to get more productive spying on consumers done. Why not make the sheep pay to be shorn?
 
Use case for Ai inference on the edge seem to be thin with how good cloud can be at it, gaming make sense for latency and amount of data that is 100 uncompressed image second, for things NPU would do....

It can do upscaling (auto-sr) at a better fps but worst latency compromise, but that a niche type of use case with GPU upscaling in new game being so common.

Better audio-video in video conference (team, zoom call) with less of a battery hit (a bit like nvidia broadcast and other do) is a very natural one that should work (and make sense to run local), they can try to play on privacy-spying fear to try to push local AI hardware, but has AI get normal that will thin down.
 
AI nodes are useless without a cohesive software ecosystem and the customer use cases to make use of them.

I'm happy with more, faster, better ANE cores in my Macs because I know that all of the Adobe and other day-to-day apps I use will immediately take advantage of them.

I don't have that same assurance in the Windows ecosystem today. Perhaps it's there and I'm just not aware. Certainly, few seem to be talking it up or touting it.
 
I haven't been following Intel news much, but cynical me says corporate infighting led to pushing a bad design to TSMC so the inhouse fab team could score a victory lap. "see guys, TSMC is too expensive, and the people don't even like our products, let's make intel great again and fab in house"

Less cynical me says the 10nm debacle made them gun shy, and they put together a conservative design for TSMC, with the idea of trying not to get back into the downward spiral they had where the 10nm fab wasn't working and the new chip design had to be fabbed at 10nm, and then a massive design pipeline stall when you don't know when you'll know when the new fab will get decent yields, so you don't want to respin the new design for the old fab.

I think, if Intel gets their groove back, they can go back to dominating; but 5 years ago, I thought when they get their groove back, and now I'm if.

In a way, AMD had it easier. Their fab was always OK at best, and they clearly had a crisis and needed a change. If Intel split out fab, committed to several years of volume production with the spin-off, and then changes the agreement to move to TSMC a few years later, they would probably do well. The spin-off fab could do well too, depending. As-is, Intel Foundary didn't seem to attract customers.
 
Sometimes it is better to have people think you are a fool, than to open your mouth and confirm it. We all know about spinning a loss into a win... But when things are obvious, spinning looks more like desperation. Let's say that it is true that 7nm is being consumed because of price and/or shortages of TSMC's chips. What is Intel's answer if the shortages are gone and prices go down? To be fair, AMD said some delusional stuff, when they were far behind.
 
Must be fun working at Intel, though it won't be much longer for 21,000 employees this year, and this is after the 15,000 employees were cut last year.
Middle management isn't the problem, and I think Intel has bigger problems than expensive TSMC chips.

View: https://youtu.be/rp06jQIYQ-w?t=52
(first 5 minutes are worth it)
 
Intel needs to slim the hell down, they know it, their investors know it, the US Government knows it.

Intel does have a lot of issues but a lack of personal isn’t one of them.

Intel currently employs more people than AMD and TSMC combined, while operating fewer fabs than TSMC and putting out a lesser product than AMD.

The big question is where is Intel making the cuts, they have 50,000 employees in the US, and another ~60,000 spread around the rest of the world.

But yeah Intel has more middle managers than AMD has employees. Intel also has a lot of weird product stacks that it can make go away. Intel is also notorious for running competing R&D projects, where two teams are essentially assigned to the same project but work independently of each other completing the task in two different ways. Lets them patent both but use the “most efficient” method assuming they succeed at all.

There’s a lot of fat to be trimmed, and it’s a shitty time to be an Intel employee for sure.
 
I am not sure how much it is possible to know something like this, giant operating cost is part of Intel problem, giant amount of middle management can be part of that, the culture of turning everyone good in manager if they want to advance instead of paying engineer manager salary can also be an issue (versus the OpenAI of the world).

And it could be more the other way around (for that level of acceleration for something connected to the Internet), that why they put it in the name so much, only the very average consumer could be attracted by buzz word like that. Silicon Valley type use extremely fast at extremely competitive cheap price cloud AI accelerator and/or developping something on mobile robot/car/phone type chips if they want a very low watt npu type option.... a small NPU on a expensive 250 watt desktop cpu you enter a rather niche case of appeal, enough AI use to be too much for a regular CPU/iGPU (power bill or just compute), but not enough to buy an actual GPU to do it or api call data bills (and you have access to Internet here it is a desktop...), when that decision was taken, how cheap it would be to simply use an external service (specially for something that an NPU can run) was not known...

deepseek_fig01.5.png


It is virtually free with all the service that give you a daily free amount and can be 20-200x time cheaper already than they thought, cost more in electricity to run it yourself being common.

They are charging more for them, does not mean they cost more to do... (specially the TSMC tile part), but I can be completely wrong I think we can overrate how much modern simulator are precise, i.e. Intel did not know actually how well those CPU would do at the end before they did them to the end (and they got quite better since launch), we should not too much retroactively try to think why they did X by starting from an hindsight they didn't had.

The small TSMC tile system was probably more a way to cut cost (in the way AMD chiplet did for them in a tremendous way), not add them, it could have failed too..

And obviously, just how much Laptop are driving decisions, the new Datacenter stuff are not on TSMC, does not have AI stuff on them neither, this could be way more generalized form of, if I have to develop something around a whole new socket, I go for the competition.
 
What is the source of this? I work in an industry where this impacts us tremendously and would like to delve more into this.
Cost may be decreasing / token, but for a true picture, we need to know how many tokens are being used in aggregate.
There are more competitors now, as well as more users.
 
Maybe the type of model that run on the cloud use more tokens than the one that run on those intel NPU ? Or I am not so sure what it could change.

There is many source for this, it is an industry that went from giving price in thousand of tokens to millions of tokens because it became too low numbers in fraction of cents to use that units, cost were cut by a ~1,000 factor quite fast:

2024-09-21_19-34-00.png


openAI pricing, just years ago, april 2023:
https://web.archive.org/web/20230416151950/https://openai.com/pricing

Gpt-4:
$0.03 / 1K tokens$0.06 / 1K tokens

Gpt-4o mini is $0.0003 for 1k tokens, gemini flash $0.00015 and they are better than 2023 version of gpt 4, 4.1 today is $0.002. All of those are in complete different class better and much faster than what would use an intel npu to run locally.

If you run an ai model at 20 token per second locally it will take you 14 hours of compute to reach 1 million tokens, 14 hours of an Intel desktop cpu electricity cost will be more than just buying tokens on the cloud it seem to me, for a worse model, edge AI is hard to justify when giant integrator are so good at it.

It make a lot of sense for FSR4-dlss because there giant amount of data versus compute and very sensible latency issues, but for text like code, excel stuff..., single image, etc...
 
