Intel — costlier TSMC chips are NOT selling as well as expected. Customers prefer cheaper Intel 7nm products

Intel's AI PC chips aren't selling well — instead, old Raptor Lake chips boomNews
By Paul Alcorn published 7 hours ago
Intel's AI PC revolution will have to wait.
heavily-promoted AI PC chips aren't selling as well as expected, thus creating a shortage of production capacity for its older chips.
Intel says its customers are buying less expensive previous-generation Raptor Lake chips instead of the new, and significantly more expensive, AI PC models like the Lunar Lake and Meteor Lake chips for laptops.
During the earnings call, Intel announced that it currently faces a shortage of production capacity for its 'Intel 7' process node, and the company expects this shortage to "persist for the foreseeable future." That's an unexpected shortage to have, as Intel's current-gen chips use newer process nodes from TSMC instead of Intel's older 'Intel 7' node.
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-gen-raptor-lake-booms-and-creates-a-shortage