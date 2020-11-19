Intel Corporation Class Action Lawsuit - 7nm Woes

-Strelok- said: They are still selling a ton and have revenues/income much higher than AMD. At this point I think it’s just incompetence at Intel, and I think even they didn’t realize just how far behind they were with 7/10nm. Click to expand...

I’m not sure if incompetence is quite right but I bet they have a ton of engineers crapping their pants. This is a management bungle, bunch of people trying to cover their asses submitting more sunshine than content in their memo’s up the chain. I honestly doubt that Intel’s top end has any clue what’s actually going on below the decks.