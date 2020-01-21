Intel Corporation Appoints New Chairman With Experience

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM.

  1. Jan 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,201
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    ...In Robotics. Boring, imho.

    "Intel's new Chairman, Dr. Ishrak has left a blazing trail of mergers and acquisitions at Medtronic. In the eight years between 2012 and 2020, Medtronic spent more than $50 billion acquiring other companies and raked in at least $6 billion by selling its in-house businesses. The company's biggest deal was its $50 billion merger with Covidien, with both headquartered in Ireland. Medtronic's products cover fourteen different medicinal fields, including areas such as spine robotics and nucleus removal."

    Screen-Shot-2020-01-22-at-5.02.11-AM-740x416.png

    https://wccftech.com/intel-new-chairman-director-omar-ishraq/
     
    erek, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM
    erek, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM
    #1
    Mega6 likes this.
  2. Jan 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM #2
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,654
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Not a chip guy. A M&E guy. Ok.
     
    Mega6, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM
    Mega6, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM
    #2