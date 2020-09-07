Intel Corp. names Israeli to second in command for global manufacturing

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,147
"Benatar joined Intel in 1993 as a diffusion engineer at the first facility Intel opened in Israel, in Jerusalem. Since then, he has fulfilled numerous engineering and management roles in the Manufacturing and Operations organization, including in the development of process technologies and upgrading facilities to large-scale manufacturing.
In 2011, Benatar was named to lead the upgrade of Fab28 to 22nm technology. He remained in this role until he was appointed as general manager in 2015. With Benatar at the helm, Fab28 was recognized with Intel’s most prestigious Intel Quality Award twice, in 2013 and 2019.
Benatar holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics and a master’s degree in physics, both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He also earned an advanced degree in business administration from the Jerusalem School of Business Administration of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem"
https://www.timesofisrael.com/intel...o-second-in-command-for-global-manufacturing/
In 2011, Benatar was named to lead the upgrade of Fab28 to 22nm technology. He remained in this role until he was appointed as general manager in 2015. With Benatar at the helm, Fab28 was recognized with Intel’s most prestigious Intel Quality Award twice, in 2013 and 2019.
Benatar holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics and a master’s degree in physics, both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He also earned an advanced degree in business administration from the Jerusalem School of Business Administration of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem"
https://www.timesofisrael.com/intel...o-second-in-command-for-global-manufacturing/