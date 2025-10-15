Intel Core Ultra X9 388H "Panther Lake" iGPU Scores 33% Increase Over "Lunar Lake"

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,736
Is it even better than previously reported here: "Panther Lake" Gaming Performance, Up to 18% Boost
"Intel has also highlighted generational improvements, claiming about 40% better performance per watt compared to "Arrow Lake-H" and about 50% compared to "Lunar Lake," with these percentages based on reference platform results across synthetic and gaming workloads. However, Intel's public materials do not specify particular SKUs, thermal design powers, or memory configurations, making it difficult to relate the marketing claims to actual laptop models and their sustained power capabilities. Overall, the leaked figures suggest that the X9 388H, featuring a 12 Xe3 core graphics block, could provide a significant boost over previous low-power Intel components and, in some synthetic comparisons, outperform competing low-power Ryzen integrated GPUs by a substantial margin."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341937/...-lake-igpu-scores-33-increase-over-lunar-lake
"Intel has also highlighted generational improvements, claiming about 40% better performance per watt compared to "Arrow Lake-H" and about 50% compared to "Lunar Lake," with these percentages based on reference platform results across synthetic and gaming workloads. However, Intel's public materials do not specify particular SKUs, thermal design powers, or memory configurations, making it difficult to relate the marketing claims to actual laptop models and their sustained power capabilities. Overall, the leaked figures suggest that the X9 388H, featuring a 12 Xe3 core graphics block, could provide a significant boost over previous low-power Intel components and, in some synthetic comparisons, outperform competing low-power Ryzen integrated GPUs by a substantial margin."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341937/...-lake-igpu-scores-33-increase-over-lunar-lake