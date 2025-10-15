  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Core Ultra X9 388H "Panther Lake" iGPU Scores 33% Increase Over "Lunar Lake"

Is it even better than previously reported here: "Panther Lake" Gaming Performance, Up to 18% Boost

1760553762528.png

"Intel has also highlighted generational improvements, claiming about 40% better performance per watt compared to "Arrow Lake-H" and about 50% compared to "Lunar Lake," with these percentages based on reference platform results across synthetic and gaming workloads. However, Intel's public materials do not specify particular SKUs, thermal design powers, or memory configurations, making it difficult to relate the marketing claims to actual laptop models and their sustained power capabilities. Overall, the leaked figures suggest that the X9 388H, featuring a 12 Xe3 core graphics block, could provide a significant boost over previous low-power Intel components and, in some synthetic comparisons, outperform competing low-power Ryzen integrated GPUs by a substantial margin."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341937/...-lake-igpu-scores-33-increase-over-lunar-lake
 
