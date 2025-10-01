Intel Core Ultra X Series Reportedly Arriving with Panther Lake Launch

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,587
"Although early talk linked these parts to Panther Lake, the specs line up more with Intel's high-TDP Nova Lake-H roadmap for 2026. The high clocks match Nova Lake-H targets, not Panther Lake's efficiency focus. "H"-class chips power gaming laptops and workstations, while Panther Lake targets thin-and-light systems. There's no info yet on what "X" stands for—it could indicate GPU variants, NPU differences, or premium power tiers. Full Panther Lake details arrive when Intel's Tech Tour embargo lifts on October 9."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341543/...-reportedly-arriving-with-panther-lake-launch
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341543/...-reportedly-arriving-with-panther-lake-launch