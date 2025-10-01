  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Core Ultra X Series Reportedly Arriving with Panther Lake Launch

"Although early talk linked these parts to Panther Lake, the specs line up more with Intel's high-TDP Nova Lake-H roadmap for 2026. The high clocks match Nova Lake-H targets, not Panther Lake's efficiency focus. "H"-class chips power gaming laptops and workstations, while Panther Lake targets thin-and-light systems. There's no info yet on what "X" stands for—it could indicate GPU variants, NPU differences, or premium power tiers. Full Panther Lake details arrive when Intel's Tech Tour embargo lifts on October 9."

1759358420900.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341543/...-reportedly-arriving-with-panther-lake-launch
 
