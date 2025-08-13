Intel Core Ultra "Nova Lake" Mobile to Top Out at 8P+16E+4LP Core Configuration

erek
""Nova Lake" is a disaggregated tile-based processor, just like "Arrow Lake" and "Meteor Lake" before it, and it appears like there are two Compute tiles Intel is developing for the H- and U-segments. The larger tile type packs 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores, while the smaller tile type only comes with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores. The low power island E-cores are located in the SoC tile, are not part of the CPU complex of the Compute tile, in that they don't share L3 cache, and yet enjoy the least possible memory latency given that the memory controllers are native to the SoC tile. For the H and U segments, Intel is also preparing two Graphics tile types, the larger one has 12 Xe cores, and the smaller one has 4.
Jaykihn hence says that the top Core Ultra 9 part comes with an 8P+16E+4LP+4Xe configuration, followed by Core Ultra 7 with 4P+8E+4LP+12Xe; Core Ultra 5 with 4P+8E+4LP+4Xe; and two kinds of Core Ultra 3 SKUS—4P+4LP+4Xe, and 2P+4LP+2Xe. All P-cores featured in "Nova Lake" processors are "Coyote Cove," while all E-cores, including the low-power island cores, are "Arctic Wolf.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339879/...e-to-top-out-at-8p-16e-4lp-core-configuration
