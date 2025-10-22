Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus Leak Reveals First Arrow Lake Refresh SKU

erek
"While Intel hasn't confirmed any of this information, the leak also suggests potential official memory support up to 7200 MT/s, possibly part of a broader Arrow Lake refresh expected in Q1 2026. Other rumored models include a Core Ultra 9 290K Plus (24 cores) and Core Ultra 5 250K (14 cores). Intel is unlikely to change core configurations dramatically but may introduce new SKU names and tuned frequencies to align with the refreshed lineup. However, we still don't know for sure Intel's complete plan for Arrow Lake Refresh. For now, all we can hope for is something like Intel's Application Performance Optimizations (APO) applied out of the box for Arrow Lake Refresh. The current APO stack targets modern Intel Core desktop and mobile processors with six or more performance cores. It requires BIOS enablement of Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology and Windows 11. Advanced Mode unlocks wider compatibility for other 12th-generation and newer processors when Intel DTT version 11405 or later is present. Intel cautioned that real-world responsiveness may vary based on system configuration and graphics hardware. Additionally, Intel's promise back in August was to deliver more APO tuning. The latest update introduces 15 new titles, which can yield up to a 14% FPS increase, and as much as a 21% increase in 1% lows."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342131/...lus-leak-reveals-first-arrow-lake-refresh-sku
