Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake Linux benchmarks

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,828
Phoronix has done intial benchmarking of CPU only performance of Intel's new mobile APU & compared vs AMD's existing zen 4 APU

Big win for Intel: day-0 & day-1 availability unlike AMD that takes weeks or months to deliver
Intel also won PHP scripting

Win for AMD: Almost everything else

Those wanting to see all 370 benchmarks in full along with all of the per-test CPU power consumption numbers for this head-to-head comparison can do so via this OpenBenchmarking.org result page.

https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-core-ultra-7-155h-linux/12
 
