erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,447
"Intel's cheapest processor for the Socket LGA1851 platform, the Core Ultra 3 205, got an early review from Korean tech publication BullsLab. The chip is based on the "Arrow Lake" microarchitecture, with a 4P+4E core configuration. This includes four "Lion Cove" P-cores, each with 3 MB of dedicated L2 cache, and one "Skymont" E-core cluster with 4 MB of L2 cache. The four P-cores and one E-core cluster share 15 MB of L3 cache. The P-cores boost up to 4.90 GHz, and the E-cores boost up to 4.20 GHz. The iGPU gets 2 Xe cores compared to 4 Xe cores on the higher models in the series; and you even get the 13 TOPS NPU found in other models. Cinebench R23 sees the Core Ultra 3 205 post significant performance gains over its predecessor, the Core i3-14100, in the multithreaded test, and reasonably good gains in the single-threaded test. It also posts significant 75% gains in 3DMark Time Spy iGPU performance tests."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341020/intel-core-ultra-3-205-gets-early-review
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341020/intel-core-ultra-3-205-gets-early-review