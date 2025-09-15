  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Core Ultra 3 205 Gets Early Review

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,447
"Intel's cheapest processor for the Socket LGA1851 platform, the Core Ultra 3 205, got an early review from Korean tech publication BullsLab. The chip is based on the "Arrow Lake" microarchitecture, with a 4P+4E core configuration. This includes four "Lion Cove" P-cores, each with 3 MB of dedicated L2 cache, and one "Skymont" E-core cluster with 4 MB of L2 cache. The four P-cores and one E-core cluster share 15 MB of L3 cache. The P-cores boost up to 4.90 GHz, and the E-cores boost up to 4.20 GHz. The iGPU gets 2 Xe cores compared to 4 Xe cores on the higher models in the series; and you even get the 13 TOPS NPU found in other models. Cinebench R23 sees the Core Ultra 3 205 post significant performance gains over its predecessor, the Core i3-14100, in the multithreaded test, and reasonably good gains in the single-threaded test. It also posts significant 75% gains in 3DMark Time Spy iGPU performance tests."

1757951029378.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341020/intel-core-ultra-3-205-gets-early-review
 
