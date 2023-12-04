Intel "Core Truths" calls out AMD rebranding of old CPU architectures

I don't know. I got back and forth on this.



On the one hand, I think it is shitty that they disguise old architectures with new product names. That - to me - is lying to your customers, most of whom do not have the requisite background knowledge to actually know what they are getting.



On the other hand, what really matters is where the rubber meets the road. If AMD's chip performs well in performance benchmarks, and gets decent battery life in battery tests, the exact architecture under the hood shouldn't matter. And if it doesn't do these things, then shame on people for buying a product without researching it first.



The truth is that for anything except the very latest low power, high performance parts, older architectures are fine. And if they mean consumers who don't care about Starfield or Cinebench performance can save a buck or two, it isn't really the end of the world.



Still, transparency is key, and giving 7xxx product names to anything that isn't Zen4 is kind of shameful. The product name generation should match the underlying arch generation.



,,,and again, the whole industry does this crap, so it's not as if AMD should be singled out. But they should ALL cut it out. If you in any way incorporate product generation into your product naming scheme, it better match the actual generation being shipped.