Intel "Core Truths" calls out AMD rebranding of old CPU architectures

Intel posted a slideset called "Core Truths" which calls out AMD for rebranding old CPU architectures as new.

media_GAgdiZzasAAqgjB.png
media_GAgdn4FboAAgO-n.png


I think this is correct and AMD deserves to be criticized for such preying on unsuspecting buyers. However this is an instance of the Intel pot calling the AMD kettle black, as Intel has also extensively rebranded their CPU architectures in the past. Unforgotten is Skylake and its refreshes which were with us from Core 7th (2015) to 10th (2020) gen. Nowadays we have the 14th gen, which is not new at all compared to 13th gen, which in turn was a mix of new Raptor Lake and rebranded 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs.

A Twitter comment noted that this is may be preparation for the next Intel rebranding to Core 1 series, which will presumably include Meteor Lake, Raptor Lake and perhaps also Alder Lake CPUs.

https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-compares-amd-zen2-architecture-in-ryzen-7000-series-to-snake-oil
https://twitter.com/momomo_us/status/1731666819818356987
 
Intel forgot the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Gen Core series cpus?
 
This is an "own goal" on Intel's part. Their problem is audience. The people likely to see this ad and actually read/care/comprehend it are also the people savvy enough to be aware intel championed the tick, tick, tick, tick... eventual tock -architecture approach.
 
I don't know. I got back and forth on this.

On the one hand, I think it is shitty that they disguise old architectures with new product names. That - to me - is lying to your customers, most of whom do not have the requisite background knowledge to actually know what they are getting.

On the other hand, what really matters is where the rubber meets the road. If AMD's chip performs well in performance benchmarks, and gets decent battery life in battery tests, the exact architecture under the hood shouldn't matter. And if it doesn't do these things, then shame on people for buying a product without researching it first.

The truth is that for anything except the very latest low power, high performance parts, older architectures are fine. And if they mean consumers who don't care about Starfield or Cinebench performance can save a buck or two, it isn't really the end of the world.

Still, transparency is key, and giving 7xxx product names to anything that isn't Zen4 is kind of shameful. The product name generation should match the underlying arch generation.

,,,and again, the whole industry does this crap, so it's not as if AMD should be singled out. But they should ALL cut it out. If you in any way incorporate product generation into your product naming scheme, it better match the actual generation being shipped.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H] said:
I don't know. I got back and forth on this.

On the one hand, I think it is shitty that they disguise old architectures with new product names. That - to me - is lying to your customers, most of whom do not have the requisite background knowledge to actually know what they are getting.

On the other hand, what really matters is where the rubber meets the road. If AMD's chip performs well in performance benchmarks, and gets decent battery life in battery tests, the exact architecture under the hood shouldn't matter. And if it doesn't do these things, then shame on people for buying a product without researching it first.

The truth is that for anything except the very latest low power, high performance parts, older architectures are fine. And if they mean consumers who don't care about Starfield or Cinebench performance can save a buck or two, it isn't really the end of the world.

Still, transparency is key, and giving 7xxx product names to anything that isn't Zen4 is kind of shameful. The product name generation should match the underlying arch generation.
The whole AMD 7000 series mobile lineup is a mess, I hope AMD and Intel can release something good there in 2024. They are both showing us some wicked PowerPoint's but I'm not seeing any of the product on the shelves.
 
Lakados said:
The whole AMD 7000 series mobile lineup is a mess, I hope AMD and Intel can release something good there in 2024. They are both showing us some wicked PowerPoint's but I'm not seeing any of the product on the shelves.
I love "powerpoint engineering"
 
When you are losing on every front, price, performance, efficiency, gaming, productivity, desktop, mobile, server, then instead try to smear your rivals instead of fixing any of the above problems. We can of course also ignore the hypocrisy as well.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I don't know. I got back and forth on this.

On the one hand, I think it is shitty that they disguise old architectures with new product names. That - to me - is lying to your customers, most of whom do not have the requisite background knowledge to actually know what they are getting.

On the other hand, what really matters is where the rubber meets the road. If AMD's chip performs well in performance benchmarks, and gets decent battery life in battery tests, the exact architecture under the hood shouldn't matter. And if it doesn't do these things, then shame on people for buying a product without researching it first.

The truth is that for anything except the very latest low power, high performance parts, older architectures are fine. And if they mean consumers who don't care about Starfield or Cinebench performance can save a buck or two, it isn't really the end of the world.

Still, transparency is key, and giving 7xxx product names to anything that isn't Zen4 is kind of shameful. The product name generation should match the underlying arch generation.

,,,and again, the whole industry does this crap, so it's not as if AMD should be singled out. But they should ALL cut it out. If you in any way incorporate product generation into your product naming scheme, it better match the actual generation being shipped.
Older APUs with Vega graphics aren't going to get the same amount of support as newer generations with NAVI/RDNA-based GPUs. I was looking at a mini pc for my mom, and there's no way I would get something with Vega graphics today. The support just won't be there and problems will arise.
 
