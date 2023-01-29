Intel Core i9-13900KS Review: The World's First 6 GHz

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,306

The fastest and most power hungry PC chip ever.​

"The KS model has the same default profile as the 13900K but also has its own new Extreme Power Profile that allows for a 320W PL1/PL2 and 400A ceiling. You'll need to ensure that your motherboard can deliver the peak current if you want to unleash the full power of the KS, as not all motherboards can for a long period of time. Motherboard vendors allow assigning a higher ICCMax value in the BIOS, typically under settings like "Core/CPU Current Limit" (the name varies by mobo maker), but that doesn't mean the motherboard can actually deliver that amount of current. Obviously, B- and H-series boards don't make the cut.

Intel defines these recommended power profiles but allows motherboard vendors to ignore them completely, and exceeding the default values doesn't void the warranty. Thus, by default, most motherboard makers completely ignore the limits and assign the maximum values for PL1, PL2, and ICCMax, resulting in higher performance and more heat.

Even at stock settings, the Core i9-13900KS hit up to 328W of power and 100C in our testing. We'll see what power draw, performance, and thermals look like, including gaming and productivity benchmarks, on the following pages."
CgvD7jpN2mKiP6bjtAG7EX-480-80.jpg



https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-core-i9-13900ks-cpu-review
 
I

idiomatic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 12, 2018
Messages
320
Anyone who bitches about heat or power draw, there is a box by the door where you can in your [H]
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
664
idiomatic said:
Anyone who bitches about heat or power draw, there is a box by the door where you can in your [H]
Click to expand...
You would figure that it's obvious that anyone who purchases such a product already threw caution to the wind when it comes to power draw; and yet we get people cracking jokes about extreme products. Look no further than the 4090 Ti thread. The only humorous part is those cracking jokes aren't the people that card is targeted toward. :rolleyes:

While I am currently not in the market for such a beast, I still eagerly await benches to see just what this thing is capable of.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top