Intel Core i9-13900K has been overclocked to 8812.85 MHz, beats 8-year-old frequency world record

A new CPU frequency world record achieved by Elmor.
It was August 2014 when the highest frequency ever for a desktop CPU was achieved with AMD FX 8370 processor. It was a 8722.78 MHz overclock for a CPU that had a default frequency of 4.0 GHz. More than 8 years later, this record has now been broken again, but with an entirely new CPU.
https://hwbot.org/submission/5102721_elmor_cpu_frequency_core_i9_13900k_8812.85_mhz
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-c...5-mhz-beats-8-year-old-frequency-world-record
