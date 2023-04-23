Intel Core i7-12700KF + MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 Motherboard + 32GB DDR4 RAM

I am selling my Intel Core i7-12700KF Processor, MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 motherboard and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM (16GX4M2B3200C16 - 16-18-18-36). This was used as my primary system for about 2 years and has worked flawlessly the entire time. All of the components are in good shape and come with all of the original packaging.

Do note that I will be including 4 M.2 heatsinks (not pictured below) with this bundle at no extra cost.
Also note that I noticed that the GPU release clip was missing from the motherboard when I took these components out of my case. I honestly don't know if the clip was ever even there, but it made no difference with my system and I experienced no issues because of it, even when I was briefly running a massive RTX-4090 in this system. I just wanted to include these details.

I am looking to sell these components as a bundle and am asking $400.00 (or best offer) for all of it. This includes shipping to the CONUS and PayPal fees.

My Heatware Feedback

Please PM me if interested.

