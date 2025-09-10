  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Confirms "Arrow Lake Refresh" Next Year, "Nova Lake" Scheduled for Late 2026

"The plan for Arrow Lake Refresh isn't currently clear. These desktop CPUs will arrive with the same core count, but supposedly tweaked frequency to extract maximum performance. Initial rumors suggested features like an upgraded NPU, but these were later discarded. For now, all we have to hope for is something similar to the Intel IPO, applied out of the box for Arrow Lake Refresh. This includes fine-tuning the P-core and E-core frequencies, ring-bus speeds, the UPI interconnect, D2D links between tiles, and both PL1 and PL2 power limits. For RAM, IPO raises transfer rates and tightens timings, pushing modules beyond their factory XMP or EXPO profiles, thereby elevating overall performance. If these settings are included out of the box, Intel could justify a refresh without significantly changing the silicon configuration. However, we are yet to see what the company plans as we head into 2026."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340836/...h-next-year-nova-lake-scheduled-for-late-2026
 
