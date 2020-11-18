Intel compute stick rebooting issue

Basically I have 2 Intel compute sticks plugged into 2 different TV’s. These run marketing material 24/7 and are only touched by those of us in IT. Ever since we installed them then have rebooted periodically which takes it back to the login. Our customer isn’t happy with that and I’m trying to figure out what could be causing it.



Ive done the typical disable windows updates, but other than that what else could be promoting a reboot? To the best of our knowledge there is no power issues as nothing else seems to be having issues.



Event viewer just shows a lot of “distributedCOM” warnings about the machine-default permission settings do not grant Local Activation permission for the COM server.....



The only errors are AppModel-Runtime and Kernel-EventTracing.



Anything else I can look at to try and pinpoint the reboots?