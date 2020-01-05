Intel Comet Lake build lol (planning ahead)

Comet Lake build

OK, I understand Comet Lake comes out in several months. But I was thinking it might be an idea to plan ahead. I know people could debate about AMD vs Intel but I read that the new LGA 1200 socket would be compatible with the Ice Lake 10nm.



Case

Actually, I already bought the case. It's an Antec GX 202 and it meets all my specs. There's already a thread on this. Just a warning, the one I got had a dark tinted window. I would have wished for a clear one.



SSD

I read Samsung, Crucial and WD have good ones. Since I've had a good experience with WD hard drives in the past, I'm betting WD SSDs are good enough. Besides, I like their prices.

Western Digital Blue 500GB WDS500G1B0C



RAM

I have bought Kingston Fury X in the past even though I don't overclock (just like the heatspreaders to prolong lifetime). They're out of stock on some sites so I'll choose this one as my example.

Ballistix Sport LT 16GB (2x8 dual-channel) 2666MHz BLS2K8G4D26BFSBK



PSU

I'm having more of a challenge with this choice. I really like Seasonic PSUs but the cheapest one recommended for new Intel CPUs is the G Series 500w. The two other ones I'm considering are the Thermaltake Smart 500w PS-SPD-0500NPCWUS-W (cheapest) and the FSP 450w FSP450-60GHS(85)-R1 which has a price between the two.



CPU heatsink

I've used Coolermaster Gemini M4 in the past but the new M5 has a red LED which I'm hesitant to get (would prefer blue). So, this time I'm tempted to go with the Silverstone Argon Series AR06 even though it has a 92mm fan instead of 120mm (although I'd have to confirm it's compatible with the new LGA 1200 socket). Even if I run the CPU at stock speeds, I prefer heatpipes in case of fan failure.



motherboard

I'm thinking I may choose an AsRock motherboard partly because I've had one that's been running well for years, likely either H410 or H470 chipset. (It might be H470 if it's paired with higher-quality audio.)



CPU

My thinking is I'm leaning on the i3 because I read it will have 8 threads and will use multithreading. Plus, I mainly play Unreal Tournament which is likely to play on the onboard GPU. Then I can replace it later with an i5 Ice Lake 10nm CPU and even much later add a vid card when I find I need it.



OS

I'm hoping Win12 will come out when Win7 stops receiving updates in Jan, 2020. That's likely when I'd build this machine. (I'm hoping for a Win7 desktop and menu or the option to choose one.)



So, do you think it would be worth it to buy things before xmas season starts or wait until later?

