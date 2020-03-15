Intel claims top 34 spots in PassMark thanks to version 10 update

erek
Does anyone even really care about PassMark? I've never downloaded it let alone test or even pay attention to it's results posted by anyone as far as i know or can remember
"Unsurprisingly, there have been a few accusations of Intel paying to have the results skewed in its favor, but PassMark has attempted to be transparent about the situation. There has even been an admission that no samples of the Ryzen 3 4300U have even been tested on V10 of the benchmark and a mention that PerformanceTest V9 was mistakenly weighted too much in the favor of the Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 series of chips."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-obliterated-from-PassMark-s-single-thread-performance-chart-as-Intel-claims-top-34-places-thanks-to-version-10-update.457506.0.html
