Intel claims 'substantial' CPU core speed boost in Meteor Lake test chip 'for just moving wires around'

“In the silicon world, the sandwich vs. pizza debate is real.”

“The simplification inherent in separating things out is as much a benefit for the power as it is for the interconnects; “you get better power delivery and you get better signal wiring,” says Sell.


Intel isn't the only one doing this; backside power delivery is something all chipmakers are looking into as nodes get smaller. But Intel claims that with PowerVia coming online along with its RibbonFET (or gate all-around) technology in its 20A process, that will put the competition "roughly two years behind" when it comes to backside power delivery.”

source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-claim...-lake-test-chip-for-just-moving-wires-around/
 
