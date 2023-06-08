Intel claims 'substantial' CPU core speed boost in Meteor Lake test chip 'for just moving wires around'

erek
“The simplification inherent in separating things out is as much a benefit for the power as it is for the interconnects; “you get better power delivery and you get better signal wiring,” says Sell.
Intel isn't the only one doing this; backside power delivery is something all chipmakers are looking into as nodes get smaller. But Intel claims that with PowerVia coming online along with its RibbonFET (or gate all-around) technology in its 20A process, that will put the competition "roughly two years behind" when it comes to backside power delivery.”
source: https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-claim...-lake-test-chip-for-just-moving-wires-around/
