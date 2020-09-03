erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,102
“I’m delighted to be joining the management team at this critical moment in the company’s history,” Dixon said. “Intel has an amazing heritage and a tremendous opportunity ahead. Communications has a vital role to play in Intel’s continuing transformation, from evolving the culture to building reputation and trust with key stakeholders and creating a compelling narrative. “
Dixon joins Intel from VMware, where she was senior vice president and chief communications officer since 2017. At VMware, Dixon served on the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the global communications organization. Prior to VMware, Dixon spent four years as vice president of global communications at eBay, where she worked with Swan on the spin out of PayPal. Dixon has also held senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever when based in U.K.
https://wccftech.com/exclusive-intel-chief-communications-officer-and-cvp-claire-dixon-resigns/
Dixon joins Intel from VMware, where she was senior vice president and chief communications officer since 2017. At VMware, Dixon served on the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the global communications organization. Prior to VMware, Dixon spent four years as vice president of global communications at eBay, where she worked with Swan on the spin out of PayPal. Dixon has also held senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever when based in U.K.
https://wccftech.com/exclusive-intel-chief-communications-officer-and-cvp-claire-dixon-resigns/