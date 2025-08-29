Intel CFO Bets The Farm On “Nova Lake”

erek
“Intel CFO Bets on "Nova Lake" to Close "Arrow Lake" Desktop Gap
by AleksandarK Today, 09:58 Discuss (1 Comment)
At a Deutsche Bank technology conference, Intel CFO David Zinsner told investors that the company is placing its hopes on "Nova Lake" to repair weaknesses left by the current "Arrow Lake" lineup. He acknowledged the desktop family did not deliver the dollar-for-dollar competitiveness Intel wanted, even when unit shipments looked relatively strong. The Core Ultra 200 generation fell short in several high-profile gaming comparisons and experienced early stability issues that necessitated multiple firmware and software updates. Intel attempted to mitigate criticism with an approved overclocking program that allowed partners to ship validated boost profiles, but this effort did not fully address questions about the value of its flagship products. Zinsner called Nova Lake a broader, more complete set of SKUs that should help Intel recover market footing once the chips arrive in 2026.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340458/intel-cfo-bets-on-nova-lake-to-close-arrow-lake-desktop-gap
