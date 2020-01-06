Intel CES 2020 press conference livestream

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM.

  1. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,047
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Livestream commentary curtesy of UFD Technological Devices!


    "We'll also likely see the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC, a small form factor PC that will feature Intel 9th-generation H-Series processors, with boost clocks up to 5GHz. This could be a seriously powerful tiny PC.

    We'll also hopefully get more info, even if it's just a small tease, about the Intel Xe graphics cards, which will see Intel compete with AMD and Nvidia in the graphics card market.

    Intel has a lot to prove in 2020, so a strong CES 2020 presentation is needed to keep consumers onside and excited about what the company has in store."

    https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-watch-the-intel-ces-2020-press-conference-livestream


     
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM
    #1
    HAL_404 likes this.
  2. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM #2
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    Messages:
    21,680
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
     
    sirmonkey1985, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM
    sirmonkey1985, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM
    #2
    erek and jeremyshaw like this.
  3. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,047
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    :(
     
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM #4
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,507
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Tune in for the latest paper launch? No thanks.
     
    Mega6, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM
    Mega6, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM
    #4
    erek likes this.
  5. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM #5
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,629
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    Wait for Greg Bryant to get up and talk. Hopefully he will have something promising to say about desktop/mobile.
     
    FrgMstr, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM
    FrgMstr, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM
    #5
  6. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM #6
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,507
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    So far we have codecs, AV1? Huh. I expect AI and that's it for new tech.
     
    Mega6, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM
    Mega6, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM
    #6
    erek likes this.
  7. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM #7
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    Messages:
    21,680
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    i hope you're right because i'm legit falling asleep here since i stayed up all night so i could catch all the keynotes live.. 35 minutes of AI crap... but i will say it's still not anywhere close to as mind numbing as the LG stuff..
     
    sirmonkey1985, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    sirmonkey1985, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    #7
    erek likes this.
  8. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM #8
    FrgMstr

    FrgMstr Just Plain Mean Staff Member

    Messages:
    48,629
    Joined:
    May 18, 1997
    Well, since Ian Cutress is not making it, I would not expect much in terms of desktop. Meh.

     
    FrgMstr, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM
    FrgMstr, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM
    #8
    erek likes this.
  9. Jan 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM #9
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,047
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Sad not even WiFi 6E here on this Board Miniaturization :( Weak!!
     
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM
    #9