Livestream commentary curtesy of UFD Technological Devices! "We'll also likely see the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC, a small form factor PC that will feature Intel 9th-generation H-Series processors, with boost clocks up to 5GHz. This could be a seriously powerful tiny PC. We'll also hopefully get more info, even if it's just a small tease, about the Intel Xe graphics cards, which will see Intel compete with AMD and Nvidia in the graphics card market. Intel has a lot to prove in 2020, so a strong CES 2020 presentation is needed to keep consumers onside and excited about what the company has in store." https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-watch-the-intel-ces-2020-press-conference-livestream