erek
Intel seeing a bright future
“Gelsinger also touted Intel’s emergence in artificial intelligence.
“There’s a range of requirements for AI, and there are these big monster training environments where all these machines do is train for days or weeks on 100 billion parameter models,” he said. “For that, we have very high-end offerings.”
There will be a broad infusion of AI into workloads everywhere, he added, saying, “Those workloads could be some data preparation, could be some inferencing, could be some more medium-sized model-training workloads, not 100 billion parameters, but 10 billion parameters where you just run them on a fleet of Sapphires. The performance of Sapphire Rapids is quite spectacular, and that performance, we expect, will become much more of the mainstream of computing as AI gets infused into every application going forward.”
Some analysts [and investors?] were skeptical …”
Source: https://www.eetimes.com/intel-ceo-sees-green-shoots-emerging/
