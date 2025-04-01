Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units

could be hard, the core they make seem to share a lot from their iGPU business and vice versa and the attempt at the AI server stuff (ponte vecchio).



Seem like it would be hard for an non Intel business to make it work without that synergy, the Xe core in the intel laptop and desktop cpu feel quite core to intel by now and they probably work a bit with what they are trying to do in the AI space.



wonder how much value they would have if they want to keep the tech they would need for the rest of the gpu stack. Maybe it is not something you can really sales, you stop making them or you continue.