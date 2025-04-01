Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units

""We have a lot of hard work ahead," Tan said, addressing the company's customers in the audience. "There are areas where we've fallen short of your expectations." The veteran semiconductor executive is trying to restore the fortunes of a company that dominated an industry for decades, but now finds itself chasing rivals in most of the areas that define success in the field. A key question confronting its leadership is whether a turnaround is best served by the company remaining whole or splitting up its key product and manufacturing operations. Tan gave no indication that he will seek to divest either part of Intel. Instead, he highlighted the problems he needs to fix to get both units performing more successfully. Intel's chips for data center and AI-related work in particular are not good enough, he said. "We fell behind on innovation," the CEO said. "We have been too slow to adapt and meet your needs.""

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/04/01...tan-says-company-will-spin-off-non-core-units
 
It will be interesting to see what they consider "non-core".

I wonder if Arc discrete GPU's will wind up on the chopping block.

I hope not. While I would not buy any of the GPU's they have launched to date, as they are not in my market segment, future bigger models have lots of potential, and the market could certainly use some competition there.
 
with them getting out of optane do they have many of those.

Wifi/Ethernet type of stuff, is it really a big distraction ? If they really need the money i guess... FPGA side of the business ?

A maybe that one (88% intel own, already public, easy to just sales the shares I guess):
https://www.mobileye.com/
 
could be hard, the core they make seem to share a lot from their iGPU business and vice versa and the attempt at the AI server stuff (ponte vecchio).

Seem like it would be hard for an non Intel business to make it work without that synergy, the Xe core in the intel laptop and desktop cpu feel quite core to intel by now and they probably work a bit with what they are trying to do in the AI space.

wonder how much value they would have if they want to keep the tech they would need for the rest of the gpu stack. Maybe it is not something you can really sales, you stop making them or you continue.
 
The more basic wired networking and and wifi is partially integrated into their chipsets. Having to go back to fully discrete third party solutions would drive up mobo costs. I'm not sure if the high end data center stuff is stand alone enough to be spin outable, or is just scaling their basic models up faster.
 
The amount of shared hardware design and software would IMO kill any possible spinoff from both sides. Arc cards aren't big enough to be a viable stand alone business on one end, which would be twice as true if the new owner would have to create new cores and a new software stack for their independent designs in the future. On Intel's side they'd still need to develop IGP cores and the driver stack. They'd save on not needing to develop bigger models, but most of the core expenses would still be there. If things are bad enough I could see them pulling the plug on the cards; but that pullback would probably hurt their IGPs longer term since game devs would be more likely to go back to "who cares"ing any problems with running on Intel again.
 
Hopefully not

A few job openings from intel for past few months

GPU Software Development Engineer - Intel - Folsom, California, United States
https://x.com/progjobboard/status/1900853834983112978

GPU Software Development Engineer - Intel - Hillsboro, Oregon, United States
https://x.com/progjobboard/status/1888049427513741776

From last year
GPU AI Software Architect
https://x.com/illbeback_jobs/status/1830054912610193877
 
