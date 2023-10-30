Intel CEO Doesn't See Arm-based Chips as Competition in the PC Sector

Seems like a mistake in leadership, that Apple M chip was pretty impressive, right?

“Additionally, the CEO noted: "When thinking about other alternative architectures like Arm, we also say, wow, what a great opportunity for our foundry business." If the adoption of Arm-based CPUs for Windows PCs becomes more present, Intel plans to compete with its next-generation x86 offerings like Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and even Panther Lake in the future. As stated, the CEO expects the competition to manufacture its chips at Intel's foundries so that Intel can provide a platform for these companies to serve the PC ecosystem.”

Gelsinger is delusional. He's also gone on record saying AMD is in the rear-view mirror after Alder Lake launched.

This time is approaching faster than he thinks, the Snapdragon X Elite is looking pretty impressive and should see some decent adoption. As is the Apple M chip you mentioned erek . Don't forget Microsoft is now teaching developers how to code for Arm as x86 end of life approaches.

Edit: Tested: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite CPU looks like a legit Intel rival. This is in the mobile/laptop sector, but don't kid yourself it's going to trickle into desktop/server segments too. If Qualcomm is achieving performance like this at 80W, imagine how it could perform tuned for higher power draw and more robust cooling. Both Intel and AMD do indeed have to worry about this.
 
No one will worry about it until a desktop chip is launched and sells well, server will likely become a custom thing if ARM is used. The death of X86 has been foretold far too many times.
 
