Intel CEO admits 'I've bet the whole company on 18A'

"I’ve bet the whole company on 18A." So, says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in the most deadpan, matter-of-fact manner imaginable. He's not glib. He's not joking. Everything rides on Intel's 18A process according to Gelsinger.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PrmrMQ9gJU
As it stands, the U.S. cant afford to lose Intel's fab capacity from a national security perspective, so if it does fail, I expect bail outs.
And if there are going to be bail-outs if you lose, why not bet the whole company?
