Intel CEO admits 'I've bet the whole company on 18A'

Lakados said: Meteor Lake is one of the TSMC chips, Intel 4 does the computing, TSMC N5 does the GPU (which makes up the bulk of its performance), TSMC N6 does the SoC and IO processes. Click to expand...

Intel still sells an absolute crapload of CPUs, and TSMC can't currently make enough of them fast enough to feed AMD's demand, but TSMC also has 3 new plants coming online this year, 4 if some Miracle gets Arizona back on track that is a lot of new supply coming to market, that would only see AMD's presence grow and Intel's shrink more. Click to expand...

Intel's Foveros packaging lets them pick and choose, mix and match, which is unique to them and is really awesome, but buying all your components from other suppliers while your own manufacturing arm strangles you won't work for long, and IFS won't grow fast enough to cover that loss. Not to mention it would be terrible marketing, Come on everybody use IFS, I mean we can't but you should! Click to expand...