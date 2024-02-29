Intel CEO admits 'I've bet the whole company on 18A'

Zarathustra[H] said: Consoles and mobile devices are usually large volume low margin stuff. Sales to consoles helped save AMD before Ryzen launched, but it is still not the market chipmakers like AMD and Intel really want to be in. Click to expand...

Nvidia has now higher margin than both I think and I am sure AMD very much so want to be in the next PS6-Xbox.You do not want to make less Epyc server chips, those less than 400mm chip going for over $5000 because of console APUs, but you take the hit sometime because you need to agree to volume with those clients and Sony can want near best tech by watt you can get.Specially here, Switch will be on a cheap node (samsung 8m), very small chips with superbe yield, does not have to hurt much your other sales as virtually all your other product will not be made on it and once the console is old and still sell well you are probably getting good money for cheap by now to make old tech (and fully amortized R&D, everything a long time ago).