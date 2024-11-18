Intel celebrates the arrival of MRDIMMs — a plug and play solution for ultrafast memory that offers double the memory bandwidth of standard DRAM

erek
[H]F Junkie
Local reference: "JEDEC Unveils Plans for DDR5 MRDIMM and LPDDR6 CAMM Standards
"DDR5 MRDIMMs offer an innovative, efficient new module design to enhance data transfer rates..."
"One of MRDIMM's main advantages is its seamless integration. It maintains the same connector and physical layout as RDIMMs, requiring no changes to the motherboard or physical configuration in servers. This compatibility means that server makers can easily integrate MRDIMMs without making any adjustments to their designs. In fact, even operators of datacenters can upgrade their Xeon 6 servers with MRDIMMs without making any adjustments to their infrastructure or software. Also, MRDIMMs retain all the reliability, availability, and serviceability features of DDR5 RDIMMs, including error correction.
Intel says it had collaborated extensively with memory vendors and industry partners to make MRDIMM an open standard. They contributed MRDIMM's specifications to the JEDEC standards organization in late 2022, and major memory vendors have already begun introducing MRDIMMs to the market, with more expected to follow..
Intel's senior engineer, George Vergis, who led the development of MRDIMMs, has also contributed to previous standards like DDR5. Vergis and his team started working on MRDIMM in 2018 and developed prototypes by 2021, achieving proof of concept before collaborating with the industry to finalize MRDIMM as an open standard."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...dth-of-standard-dram#xenforo-comments-3860799
