Intel Brings AVX10.2 to Desktop Starting with "Nova Lake" Processors

“For comparison, AMD introduced full AVX-512 support with "Zen 5" cores across its product range, meaning that both desktop and server CPUs experienced a performance boost in optimized applications. This was also the first time AMD didn't emulate 512-bit AVX, which required 512-bit information to be split into two 256-bit data units, only to be processed in two cycles. Now Intel wants to get back in the AVX game on client product portfolio, and the company will again reintroduce its advanced data processing, which will come in handy as more AI models can run locally, and extracting every bit of performance matters more than ever.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339702/...to-desktop-starting-with-nova-lake-processors
