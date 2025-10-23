Intel Beats Q3 Profit Targets as Cost Cuts and Strategic Investments Take Effect

erek
"Recently Intel unveiled its Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" processors and Xeon 6+ "Clearwater Forest", both built on Intel 18A process technology, alongside a new inference GPU, "Crescent Island." Meanwhile, Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona is now fully operational, producing 18A wafers, part of Intel's $100 billion domestic expansion plan. Intel strengthened its balance sheet in Q3 with several major deals. The company received $5.7 billion from a planned $8.9 billion U.S. government, while NVIDIA invested $5 billion and agreed to co-develop future PC and datacenter platforms using NVLink. SoftBank added $2 billion to support Intel's U.S. fab expansion, and the Altera stake sale generated an additional $5.2 billion in cash. Compared to Q3 2024 Intel Foundry's revenue is still down 2% while Data Center and AI dropped 1% indicating that both divisions are still under pressure. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Intel expects revenue between $12.8 billion and $13.8 billion."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342198/...st-cuts-and-strategic-investments-take-effect
