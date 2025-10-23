  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Beats Q3 Profit Targets as Cost Cuts and Strategic Investments Take Effect

"Recently Intel unveiled its Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" processors and Xeon 6+ "Clearwater Forest", both built on Intel 18A process technology, alongside a new inference GPU, "Crescent Island." Meanwhile, Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona is now fully operational, producing 18A wafers, part of Intel's $100 billion domestic expansion plan. Intel strengthened its balance sheet in Q3 with several major deals. The company received $5.7 billion from a planned $8.9 billion U.S. government, while NVIDIA invested $5 billion and agreed to co-develop future PC and datacenter platforms using NVLink. SoftBank added $2 billion to support Intel's U.S. fab expansion, and the Altera stake sale generated an additional $5.2 billion in cash. Compared to Q3 2024 Intel Foundry's revenue is still down 2% while Data Center and AI dropped 1% indicating that both divisions are still under pressure. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Intel expects revenue between $12.8 billion and $13.8 billion."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342198/...st-cuts-and-strategic-investments-take-effect
 
