Intel "Bartlett Lake-S" Steppings Suggest Third Rebrand of "Raptor Lake" as "Bartlett Lake Hybrid"

“Intel will not market "Bartlett Lake-S" as the 15th Gen Core series, but switch to its new nomenclature under the Core 2-series, but without the "Ultra" brand extension, denoting the lack of an on-die NPU. Unfortunately, leaked marketing material by Intel points to the chip being primarily targeted at the OEM and embedded markets, and not DIY retail, in other words, there are no signs yet of a retail desktop chip that you can pop into a Socket LGA1700 rig.

"Bartlett Lake-S" A0 will be the desktop processor with the highest P-core count from Intel, and will also be the processor with the highest P-cores within a single compute complex (i.e. sharing an L3 cache), across brands, because the 12-core and 16-core AMD Ryzen desktop processors have their cores split between two complexes, in the form of two CCDs. When threads migrate between CCDs, their working data must be transferred via the I/O die. If the data still resides in the source CCD's cache, it is duplicated into the destination CCD's L3, otherwise, it must be fetched from DRAM.”

1755516334627.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340023/...ebrand-of-raptor-lake-as-bartlett-lake-hybrid
 
