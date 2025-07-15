  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel axes thousands of technicians and engineers in sweeping U.S. layoffs — cutting 4,000 positions in the U.S., 2,392 in Oregon

M

_mockingbird

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
1,065
Intel this month officially began to cut down its workforce in the U.S. and other countries, thus revealing actual numbers of positions to be cut. The Oregonian reports that the company will cut as many as 2,392 positions in Oregon and around 4,000 positions across its American operations, including Arizona, California, and Texas.

To put the 2,392 number into context, Intel is the largest employer in Oregon with around 20,000 of workers there. 2,392 is around 12% of the workforce, which is a lower end of layoff expectations, yet 2,400 is still a lot of people. The Oregon reduction rose sharply from an initial count of around 500 to a revised figure of 2,392, making it one of the largest layoffs in the state’s history. Intel began reducing staff earlier in the week but confirmed the larger number by Friday evening through a filing with Oregon state authorities.

Intel's Oregon operations have already seen 3,000 jobs lost over the past year through earlier buyouts and dismissals. This time around, Intel does not offer voluntarily retirement or buyouts, it indeed lays off personnel in Aloha (192) and Hillsboro (2,200).

Although Intel officially says that it is trying to get rid of mid-level managers to flatten the organization and focus on engineers, the list of positions that Intel is cutting is led by module equipment technicians (325), module development engineers (302), module engineers (126), and process integration development engineers (88). In fact, based on the Oregon WARN filing, a total of 190 employees with 'Manager' in their job titles (8% of personnel being laid off) were included among those laid off by Intel. These comprised various software, hardware, and operational management roles across the affected sites.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Intel began to cut-down its workforce in Israel. Those affected included mid-level managers (e.g., team leaders), first-line supervisors, and technicians from the Remote Operations Center (ROC). According to a media report, the supervisors oversee shift operations and sit one or two tiers above production workers, so their roles are phased out as part of the company's intention to flatten the organization. Intel is also laying off ROC technicians, who remotely monitor and control fab tools, manage workflows, and detect issues. Their roles are being automated as part of a global move to cut manual oversight in chip production. It is reasonable to assume that something similar is happening in the U.S.

Interestingly, Intel is implementing a new approach to workforce reductions, allowing individual departments to decide how to meet financial goals rather than announcing large, centralized cuts. This decentralized process has led to ongoing job losses across the company, with marketing functions being outsourced to Accenture and the automotive division completely shut down.
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ng-4-000-positions-in-the-u-s-2-392-in-oregon
 
Sounds like a pretty Intel way of going about this;
"we need to reduce middle management"
"we are going to focus on engineering"

Reality Layoff 2400 people mostly in engineering roles. With less then 8% of the total being management of any kind.
I am sure they have a lot of BS "engineering" jobs that needed to go. Still not sure this is really fixing the middle management bloat the admit is an issue.
 
ChadD said:
Sounds like a pretty Intel way of going about this;
"we need to reduce middle management"
"we are going to focus on engineering"

Reality Layoff 2400 people mostly in engineering roles. With less then 8% of the total being management of any kind.
I am sure they have a lot of BS "engineering" jobs that needed to go. Still not sure this is really fixing the middle management bloat the admit is an issue.
Not sure the order of cuts, but seems like you would layoff the lower level first and work your way up?
Anyway, they have been laying off for years.

The beatings will continue until morale improves!
 
My opinion on this widely changes depending on if the people let go were originally hired to fill quotas or not.
 
1_rick said:
Does anyone think they're not going to be replaced with H1Bs or just people in India?
More than likely its going to be contingent labor.

Basically they are reducing headcount of whole squads and teams.

if that is deemed a priority for the work they are doing to continue, chances are they will bring in contract resources.

This is all to lower overall headcount / costs for employees and instead shift to a cost model that can be more easily cut off.
 
1_rick said:
Does anyone think they're not going to be replaced with H1Bs or just people in India?
Thats what they did at Micron when I was there a few years back. Standard MBA gameplan...

TSMC was just complaining about the lack of "qualified" workers for their fabs in Arizona. Letting go this many people is going to make it very difficult to rebuild if they have to move away for a new job.
 
