Intel at CES 2020: 45W 10th Gen Mobile CPUs Soon, Tiger Lake with Xe Graphics Later

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:48 AM.

  1. Jan 6, 2020 at 5:48 AM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,033
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Interesting news about Intel's graphics strategy going forward:

    "However, regarding Tiger Lake specifically, Intel did confirm that it has Xe graphics. Whether this is related to the DG1 silicon that the company has spoken about recently isn’t clear, but Tiger Lake is monolithic and the Xe graphics inside will provide full INT8 support for AI workloads (which will be supported through Intel DL Boost). This would be built on the Xe-LP microarchitecture, which is targeting sub-25W power on the GPU. Tiger Lake also continues with AVX-512, but also upgrades the Gaussian Neural Accelerator for voice analysis to GNA 2.0. Intel will say more about Tiger Lake at its press event on Monday."

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/1531...e-cpus-soon-tiger-lake-with-xe-graphics-later
     
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:48 AM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:48 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 6, 2020 at 5:49 AM #2
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,033
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:49 AM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:49 AM
    #2