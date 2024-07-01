Intel "Arrow Lake-S" to See a Rearrangement of P-cores and E-cores Along the Ringbus

"Every P-core would be no more than one ring-stop away from an E-core cluster, which should benefit migration of threads between the two core types. Thread Director prefers E-cores, and when a workload overwhelms an E-core, it is graduated to a P-core. This E-core to P-core migration should see reduced latencies under the new arrangement."

1719853074210.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324033/...-cores-and-e-cores-along-the-ringbus#comments
 
Pair this with the upcoming removal of the “Hyper Threading” and changing how jobs are dispatched as a whole this could have some interesting benefits.
Primary game threads on P with secondaries on nearby E could relive pressure on Cache and such.
Looks fun all the same, can’t wait to see it in action.
 
