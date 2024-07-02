Intel "Arrow Lake-S" Engineering Sample Posts Over 25% 1T Perf Gain Over i9-13900K, Falls Behind in nT

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,320
“Since we don't know which processor model this "Arrow Lake-S" ES is, we have no way of telling if it is the top SKU with its rumored 8P+16E core configuration, or a mid-tier Core i5 SKU with the expected 6P+8E configuration. The single-threaded test only loads one P-core, and here the IPC of one of the chip's "Lion Cove" P-cores is able to trounce one of the "Raptor Cove" P-cores of the i9-13900K reference score. You also have to understand that the Hyper-Threading plays no role in this thread. Where it could play a role is the multithreaded test. "Lion Cove" lacks HTT support unlike "Raptor Cove," and the i9-13900K is a 24-core/32-thread processor. It's important to note here, that "Arrow Lake" doesn't just have up to 8 "Lion Cove" P-cores, but also up to 16 "Skymont" E-cores that Intel claims to have achieved a massive IPC gain over its predecessor, bringing its IPC in the league of past-generation P-cores such as the "Raptor Cove" or "Golden Cove."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324062/...t-perf-gain-over-i9-13900k-falls-behind-in-nt
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324062/...t-perf-gain-over-i9-13900k-falls-behind-in-nt