Intel Arrow Lake-S Desktop “800-Series” CPU Platform Leak

WCCFTech again with the leaks and the wrong conclusion, almost like it was written by an AI or something.Shows 20 dedicated PCIE 5 lanes, 16 for the GPU and 4 for NVME, with 4 additional PCIE 4 for a second NVME driveAlso shows native memory speeds of DDR5 6400 which should be pretty dope.But then they conclude that AMD has more PCIE 5 lanes so it's better... because AMD has 24 but Intel has 20, which seems correct until you remember that AMD uses PCIE lanes to connect the CPU to the chipset but Intel uses DMI which is their own proprietary thing.The leak also shows 8 DMI 4'th Gen lanes coming from the CPU and DMI 4'th Gen is a 16 GT/s connection, which is the same speed as PCIe 4, but Intel uses 8 lanes compared to AMD's 4 PCIE 5 lanes so the overall connection throughput is the same it just gives Intel a few additional options for dividing them for communication.Either way in terms of connectivity they are identical, with Intel slightly edging AMD out due to the increased flexibility, which is the complete opposite of the conclusion WCCFTech came to but hey...