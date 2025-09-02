  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel "Arrow Lake Refresh" Core Ultra 7 365K CPU Surfaces

“This places the refresh below the average score of the current Core Ultra 7 265K, which has the most recent single-core Geekbench score of 3,030 and a multicore score of 20,861 points. The lower perfromance of the new CPU is likely due to an engineering sample running the benchmark, as well as software not fully utilizing the CPU, which is expected to perfrom better than the current Arrow Lake equivalent Additonally, the software identifier in the benchmark is the same, showing "GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 198 Stepping 2," while the ID is different, carrying a number eight, instead of the regular Arrow Lake's number nine. Interestingly, all other CPU characteristics are the same, meaning that the L2 and L3 cache structures remain unchanged. We initially expected to see Arrow Lake refresh bring an improved NPU performance to classify it as a Copilot+ AI PC. However, later rumors indicated that the change will not arrive at the NPU. As Intel bets big on its 2026 "Nova Lake" family, we are left to wonder if Intel will launch this lineup at all and if it makes market sense to do it before Nova Lake arrives.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340560/intel-arrow-lake-refresh-core-ultra-7-365k-cpu-surfaces
 
