  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Arc Xe3 "Celestial" GPU Reaches Pre-Silicon Validation, Tapeout Next

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,854
“Intel provides OEMs and IBVs access to a secure, cloud‑based environment that faithfully emulates hardware‑representative systems, allowing developers to validate firmware and software stacks from anywhere without the need for physical labs. Most likely, Intel is running massive emulations of hardware on FPGAs, which act as an ASIC chip—an Arc Xe3 GPU in this case. The pre‑silicon validation team is now optimizing the power‑frequency curve and the voltage in sleep, rest, and boost states, as well as their respective frequencies. With the Xe3 IP taking many forms, engineers are experimenting with every possible form factor, from mobile to discrete graphics. Additionally, data pathways depend on these frequency curves, which in turn rely on power states that allow voltage to spike up and down as the application requires. As this work is now complete, engineers are moving on to other areas for optimization, and once the silicon returns from volume production, it will be fully optimized. We expect the first trial of silicon soon, with volume production by the end of the year or in early 2026.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/336271/...u-reaches-pre-silicon-validation-tapeout-next
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top