Intel ARC sales potentially catching up to AMD

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
4,010
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-looks-to-be-catching-up-with-amd-discrete-gpu-matket-share

ML7GYqq3NJYhLF5zN8N4H.png


Caveat - "this data represents sell-in for dedicated graphics cards into the channel. Sell-out — the number of dedicated graphics cards sold to actual consumers and businesses — would tell us what people are actually using, but we don't have that data"
 
R

regk

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 7, 2009
Messages
86
hmmm, perhaps steam data would help paint a clearer picture of what's actually out in the wild?
 
