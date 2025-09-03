  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU Arrives at $349 for Small-Form-Factor

"Intel has designed the Arc Pro series for various GPU-accelerated workflows, such as AI, design, engineering, architectural, and manufacturing software. All of that comes with a workstation-focused, validated, and robust graphics driver. Intel claims that the GPU achieves 170 TOPS of INT8 compute and is suitable for local AI work. The card outputs four mini DisplayPort outputs. For pricing, it ships with an MSRP of $349, which will be available as a standalone package or a part of an OEM system. Below are Intel's official performance figures:"

1756915870394.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340632/...at-usd-349-for-small-form-factor-workstations
 
