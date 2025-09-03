Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU Arrives at $349 for Small-Form-Factor

erek
"Intel has designed the Arc Pro series for various GPU-accelerated workflows, such as AI, design, engineering, architectural, and manufacturing software. All of that comes with a workstation-focused, validated, and robust graphics driver. Intel claims that the GPU achieves 170 TOPS of INT8 compute and is suitable for local AI work. The card outputs four mini DisplayPort outputs. For pricing, it ships with an MSRP of $349, which will be available as a standalone package or a part of an OEM system. Below are Intel's official performance figures:"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340632/...at-usd-349-for-small-form-factor-workstations
