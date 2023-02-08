Intel Arc Beats NVIDIA and AMD to Hogwarts Legacy Game Ready Drivers

So the manufacturer of a GPU almost no one uses beat AMD and Nvidia to market with optimized drivers for a game almost no one plays?



Yay, I guess?



Also, one might wonder how necessary new drivers are to support an Unreal Engine 4 title. That engine is pretty well established at this point.



It is a good sign that Intel is trying to take this stuff seriously though. Hopefully it is an indication that they are sticking with the GPU market, and not abandoning it like they have a lot of other stuff lately.