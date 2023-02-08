Intel Arc Beats NVIDIA and AMD to Hogwarts Legacy Game Ready Drivers

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,480
So the manufacturer of a GPU almost no one uses beat AMD and Nvidia to market with optimized drivers for a game almost no one plays?

Yay, I guess?

Also, one might wonder how necessary new drivers are to support an Unreal Engine 4 title. That engine is pretty well established at this point.

It is a good sign that Intel is trying to take this stuff seriously though. Hopefully it is an indication that they are sticking with the GPU market, and not abandoning it like they have a lot of other stuff lately.
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,383
ig there's some hype surrounding this Hogwarts that Intel Arc team wants to capitalize on for the clout
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top