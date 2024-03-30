Intel Arc Battlemage “Xe2” BMG-10 & BMG-21 GPUs Confirmed: Pre Qualification Samples For Gaming Graphics Cards

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,341
"As for what we know about Battlemage, Intel is going to have the next-gen Xe2 architecture aimed at two segments, the discrete HPG "High-Performance Graphics" and integrated LPG "Low-Power Graphics" designs. The discrete GPUs will make their way to mobility discrete solutions & desktop-ready graphics cards while the LPG variants will see their debut later this year in Lunar Lake CPUs which are already seeing up to 2x the performance gain over Alchemist in early benchmark tests.

Earlier, we have also reported some rumored features for Battlemage "Xe2" gaming GPUs which include:

  • Next-Gen Memory Subsystem & Compression
  • Improved Ray Tracing
  • Micro-Architecture improvements
  • Next-Gen ML-based rendering tech
  • Latest DeepLink capabilities
  • Targeting Performance/Enthusiast Gaming
Another feature we could see debut alongside Battlemage Xe2 gaming GPUs is Intel's very own XeSS Frame Generation which is expected to utilize the Frame Extrapolation technique which is the complete opposite of Frame Interpolation used by NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR algorithms. Intel's Tom Petersen has already teased cool new technologies and architectural fixes for Battlemage a while back."

1711780424474.png

Source: https://wccftech.com/intel-arc-batt...-qualification-samples-gaming-graphics-cards/
 
What do we think the G10 will be in the market against or trading blows with?
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
HeavensCloud said:
What do we think the G10 will be in the market against or trading blows with?
Click to expand...
Who knows? Nvidia's 50-series is supposed to be tremendously faster compared to the 40-series. AMD's RDNA4 was going to revolutionize GPU performance... but we're getting RDNA3+ which is maybe faster than RDNA3? If I had to assume then I'd say that Battlemage caught up to Nvidia's 40-series in performance. Which isn't bad if the price is right.
 
DukenukemX said:
Who knows? Nvidia's 50-series is supposed to be tremendously faster compared to the 40-series. AMD's RDNA4 was going to revolutionize GPU performance... but we're getting RDNA3+ which is maybe faster than RDNA3? If I had to assume then I'd say that Battlemage caught up to Nvidia's 40-series in performance. Which isn't bad if the price is right.
Click to expand...
Based on the revealed numbers and current drivers it should be in the range of the 4070 Super. Which if the price is right is more than capable, 1080p with a decent upscale for 4k on a generic 4k TV for a screen and it wouldn’t be a bad machine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top