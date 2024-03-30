Intel Arc Battlemage “Xe2” BMG-10 & BMG-21 GPUs Confirmed: Pre Qualification Samples For Gaming Graphics Cards

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,341
"As for what we know about Battlemage, Intel is going to have the next-gen Xe2 architecture aimed at two segments, the discrete HPG "High-Performance Graphics" and integrated LPG "Low-Power Graphics" designs. The discrete GPUs will make their way to mobility discrete solutions & desktop-ready graphics cards while the LPG variants will see their debut later this year in Lunar Lake CPUs which are already seeing up to 2x the performance gain over Alchemist in early benchmark tests.
Earlier, we have also reported some rumored features for Battlemage "Xe2" gaming GPUs which include:
Source: https://wccftech.com/intel-arc-batt...-qualification-samples-gaming-graphics-cards/
Earlier, we have also reported some rumored features for Battlemage "Xe2" gaming GPUs which include:
- Next-Gen Memory Subsystem & Compression
- Improved Ray Tracing
- Micro-Architecture improvements
- Next-Gen ML-based rendering tech
- Latest DeepLink capabilities
- Targeting Performance/Enthusiast Gaming
Source: https://wccftech.com/intel-arc-batt...-qualification-samples-gaming-graphics-cards/