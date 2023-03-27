erek
Nice
"Among the juiciest bits from this report are that the top "Battlemage" chip will see its Xe Core count doubled to 64, up from 32 on the top "Alchemist" part. This would see its execution unit (EU) count doubled to 1,024, and unified shader counts at 8,192. Intel is expected to give the chip a clock speed in excess of 3.00 GHz. The Xe Cores themselves could see several updates, including IPC uplift, and support for new math formats. The memory sub-system is expected to see a major overhaul, with a large 48 MB on-die L2 cache. While the memory bus is unchanged at 256-bit wide, the memory speed could see a significant increase up from the 17.5 Gbps on the Arc A770. As for when customers can actually expect products, the RedGamingTech report puts launch of the Arc "Battlemage" series at no sooner than Q2-2024. The company is expected to launch refreshed "Alchemist+" GPUs in 2023."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306474/intel-arc-battlemage-to-double-shader-count-with-64-xe-cores
