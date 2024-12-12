Intel Arc B580 Review - Excellent Value : "Huge Arc B580 News! Intel Fixes CPU Overhead Problem"

The Intel A cards really really sucked in Linux. Its nice to see that Intel has actually done some work. Maybe still not the Linux go to cheapo card... its just nice to see they took Linux performance seriously. It was sad to see the A series never improve under Linux.Going through a few reviews. I was also surprised to see that xess2 frame gen is actually good? I'll wait for someone to do a deeper review of it... it looks like that may actually be a software thing Intel ends up being best at. Maybe. The one sample I saw it looked like quality was better then NV or AMD... with more frames. More samples needed.Good to see Intel trending the right way with GPUs. They probably aren't going to storm the market with battlemage. Its nice to see actual mostly decent launch software, and and decent performance/price. I mean clearly with the die size and transistor count they were aiming higher... and I imagine if they skipped a b770 class card with a full 32CU count it probably means their design had trash yield. Still looks like in every metric the trend is up and not stagnation. That is huge. Hopefully a new Intel CEO supports their software team to keep improving and get Celestial out the door as the claim is its a done deal already. Intel might honestly make GPUs interesting again.