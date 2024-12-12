Intel Arc B580 Review - Excellent Value : "Huge Arc B580 News! Intel Fixes CPU Overhead Problem"

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,575
“This leadership position might not last though, because both AMD and NVIDIA are expected to announce new products at CES Las Vegas in January. No doubt, NVIDIA will set new records for performance, and they'll certainly introduce new software features, maybe new DLSS—but they will make you pay for it. I also have serious doubts if they will even care about the sub-$300 segment, maybe even sub-$350, and I'm not sure if RTX 5060 is even launching any time soon. AMD on the other hand could be willing to undercut Intel to clear existing inventory of the RX 7600 series, to make up room for new Navi 4x-based models. Whether these will be priced competitively and whether they can significantly improve the performance in this price segment remains to be seen.
I think Intel did consider this, which is why they are launching now. I think they also understand that their pricing must be good enough for people to overlook some shortcomings in the product, and they have enough margins left to bring pricing down even further. It'll also be interesting to see what they have in store with B750 and B770. If you need a new GPU for Christmas, do consider the Arc B580. If you can wait, see what gets announced next month, maybe it can help push pricing down on the GPU market, even though that does seem a bit unlikely with hardware prices always going up all the time.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/intel-arc-b580.329471/
I think Intel did consider this, which is why they are launching now. I think they also understand that their pricing must be good enough for people to overlook some shortcomings in the product, and they have enough margins left to bring pricing down even further. It'll also be interesting to see what they have in store with B750 and B770. If you need a new GPU for Christmas, do consider the Arc B580. If you can wait, see what gets announced next month, maybe it can help push pricing down on the GPU market, even though that does seem a bit unlikely with hardware prices always going up all the time.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/intel-arc-b580.329471/