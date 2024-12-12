  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel Arc B580 Review - Excellent Value : "Huge Arc B580 News! Intel Fixes CPU Overhead Problem"

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,575
“This leadership position might not last though, because both AMD and NVIDIA are expected to announce new products at CES Las Vegas in January. No doubt, NVIDIA will set new records for performance, and they'll certainly introduce new software features, maybe new DLSS—but they will make you pay for it. I also have serious doubts if they will even care about the sub-$300 segment, maybe even sub-$350, and I'm not sure if RTX 5060 is even launching any time soon. AMD on the other hand could be willing to undercut Intel to clear existing inventory of the RX 7600 series, to make up room for new Navi 4x-based models. Whether these will be priced competitively and whether they can significantly improve the performance in this price segment remains to be seen.

I think Intel did consider this, which is why they are launching now. I think they also understand that their pricing must be good enough for people to overlook some shortcomings in the product, and they have enough margins left to bring pricing down even further. It'll also be interesting to see what they have in store with B750 and B770. If you need a new GPU for Christmas, do consider the Arc B580. If you can wait, see what gets announced next month, maybe it can help push pricing down on the GPU market, even though that does seem a bit unlikely with hardware prices always going up all the time.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/intel-arc-b580.329471/
 
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-arc-b580-graphics-linux

The Intel A cards really really sucked in Linux. Its nice to see that Intel has actually done some work. Maybe still not the Linux go to cheapo card... its just nice to see they took Linux performance seriously. It was sad to see the A series never improve under Linux.

Going through a few reviews. I was also surprised to see that xess2 frame gen is actually good? I'll wait for someone to do a deeper review of it... it looks like that may actually be a software thing Intel ends up being best at. Maybe. The one sample I saw it looked like quality was better then NV or AMD... with more frames. More samples needed.

Good to see Intel trending the right way with GPUs. They probably aren't going to storm the market with battlemage. Its nice to see actual mostly decent launch software, and and decent performance/price. I mean clearly with the die size and transistor count they were aiming higher... and I imagine if they skipped a b770 class card with a full 32CU count it probably means their design had trash yield. Still looks like in every metric the trend is up and not stagnation. That is huge. Hopefully a new Intel CEO supports their software team to keep improving and get Celestial out the door as the claim is its a done deal already. Intel might honestly make GPUs interesting again.
 
Good job Intel! I am not in a market for GPU in this performance level but hopefully this will be a big enough success to keep Arc project going. It now needs enough word of mouth that casual PC purchasers realise this is a good price to performance purchase for budget PC gamers.
 
Even though I don't need a GPU right now, I am standing and clapping for Intel on this. They needed a Win, and they appear to have delivered. $250? C'Mon, that's like couch change in the world of GPU's. DF did a good preview/review too, worth a watch. DLSS and back-catalog performance compatibility is a bit of a concern but if Intel can get some sales, I'm sure they'll make sure the big titles boxes are checked. Curious how it does in something like Forza Horizon 4 or older UE4 titles. Things like slower performance in titles like SpiderMan and other Sony titles on PC seems like it's just some tweaks away, the raw horsepower (for a $250 card) seems to be there waiting to be tapped by driver updates. FINALLY. Now I just need to find an excuse to buy one...so I can do my part! :)

1734029628203.jpeg
 
HeadRusch said:
Even though I don't need a GPU right now, I am standing and clapping for Intel on this. They needed a Win, and they appear to have delivered. $250? C'Mon, that's like couch change in the world of GPU's. DF did a good preview/review too, worth a watch. DLSS and back-catalog performance compatibility is a bit of a concern but if Intel can get some sales, I'm sure they'll make sure the big titles boxes are checked. Curious how it does in something like Forza Horizon 4 or older UE4 titles. Things like slower performance in titles like SpiderMan and other Sony titles on PC seems like it's just some tweaks away, the raw horsepower (for a $250 card) seems to be there waiting to be tapped by driver updates. FINALLY. Now I just need to find an excuse to buy one...so I can do my part! :)

View attachment 697383
Click to expand...
I am trying to see how they do on FP64 performance, but I can't find anyone that has done that review. If it is good, I will probably buy one.
 
Impressive, but already seems impossible to find any of these that aren't sold out. Anyone know of any retailers that have stock?
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
I am trying to see how they do on FP64 performance, but I can't find anyone that has done that review. If it is good, I will probably buy one.
Click to expand...
Googling is a bit strange, Intel seem to have excellent tflops figure on TPU (higher than say a 4090), like for the previous generation.

TPU as them at
FP16 (half) : 27.34 TFLOPS
(2:1)FP32 (float): 13.67 TFLOPS
FP64 (double) : 1.71 TFLOPS (1:8)

While review, talk about Intel lack of support and not having FP64 native acceleration (all emulation) and the issue it cause... maybe not having an different path and using all the GPU in emulation mode is better for HPC stuff than particular accelerated but very few of the silicon involved like the competition for who that level of precision for gaming is not important ?
 
This could be the start of something great. Hopefully Intel keeps it up. I wish that they would bring back some new form of multi-GPU - people would be loading their computers up with these things.
 
Seems like a decent value for the money. Of course it is nearly 2 years late so it will probably not hold up so well in the next few months. That being said Nvidia and AMD generally take longer to get their cheaper models out so this may very well have a decent price/performance ratio for the next 5-6 months. 12GB of VRAM is perfect for this type of card as well.

The major problem would be drivers, especially on niche or older games. The article hints at that, and I assume Nvidia and AMD are still going to have the better experience. But Intel seems to have made big leaps since their first GPUs. But this may be a decent option if you're just looking to play major well known games on a very tight budget. Curious in seeing how their faster GPU coming next year will perform. Will it each 4070 speeds? If so, and if it has more VRAM, and is priced at $400 or so, it can be interesting competition for Nvida and AMD's upcoming mid range options.
 
Flogger23m said:
That being said Nvidia and AMD generally take longer to get their cheaper models out so this may very well have a decent price/performance ratio for the next 5-6 months. 12GB of VRAM is perfect for this type of card as well.
Click to expand...

Yar, that's what I was thinking. Sure Nvidia and AMD will have their next gen architecture out soon, but they'll likely be at the high end (or mid-high (ish) end for AMD) which would given Intel some breathing room to establish their cards.
 
HeadRusch said:
Even though I don't need a GPU right now, I am standing and clapping for Intel on this. They needed a Win, and they appear to have delivered. $250? C'Mon, that's like couch change in the world of GPU's. DF did a good preview/review too, worth a watch. DLSS and back-catalog performance compatibility is a bit of a concern but if Intel can get some sales, I'm sure they'll make sure the big titles boxes are checked. Curious how it does in something like Forza Horizon 4 or older UE4 titles. Things like slower performance in titles like SpiderMan and other Sony titles on PC seems like it's just some tweaks away, the raw horsepower (for a $250 card) seems to be there waiting to be tapped by driver updates. FINALLY. Now I just need to find an excuse to buy one...so I can do my part! :)

View attachment 697383
Click to expand...
After 2 years of rumors about their GPU division being in the shit house, and being canned.
The irony of the GPU division offering products they can actually sell.... is heavy.

Their CPUs are a complete shit show, not even just the #2 performance finishes across the board. (often #3 in the server market) Their damn CPUs blue screen... the previous generation probably still burn themselves into blue screen mode. I hope Intel moves a ton of these stupid Battlemage cards even if they are at cost. (or maybe even negative margin) I find it enjoyable to think the most shit on engineers over at Intel are holding their heads up right now. lol You just know the CPU guys over their have been looking down their noses for 2 years.
 
Huge improvement, but frame time consistency seems to be an issue, and it also varies greatly from title to title (though not as much as previous Arc cards)

Interesting that it tends to perform better at higher resolutions.

I wonder why this is.

That said, with Intel suggesting they are going to go after the "Ultra Enthusiast" segment the fact that the arch seems to do better at higher resolution is promising.

It will be interesting to see where that lands.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
That said, with Intel suggesting they are going to go after the "Ultra Enthusiast" segment the fact that the arch seems to do better at higher resolution is promising.
Click to expand...
Is it still something they want to do near term, that article use an old road map that had as a plan:

Intel-Alchemist-Battlemage-Celestial-ARC-GPU-roadmap-1200x670.jpg


According to that plan Battlemage was supposed to have an enthusiast level card in 2023 or 2024 (or top end of the ultra enthusiast depending how we are supposed to read that chart), that not an up to date roadmap.

Tom from intel saying: Tom discusses at great length the processes Intel has committed to in developing its Arc Graphics dGPU cards and also repeatedly shares its aim, for now, to focus on budget gaming products.

It is probably what they have in mind right now for the skus of the current family and for the next one.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Interesting that it tends to perform better at higher resolutions.
Click to expand...

Could it be the natural product of high bandwith for that class of gpu ? a 580 bandwith is much closer to a 4070 than a 4060ti/7060xt, it is a bit higher than a 7700xt.
 
LukeTbk said:
Is it still something they want to do near term, that article use an old road map that had as a plan:

Intel-Alchemist-Battlemage-Celestial-ARC-GPU-roadmap-1200x670.jpg


According to that plan Battlemage was supposed to have an enthusiast level card in 2023 or 2024 (or top end of the ultra enthusiast depending how we are supposed to read that chart), that not an up to date roadmap.

Tom from intel saying: Tom discusses at great length the processes Intel has committed to in developing its Arc Graphics dGPU cards and also repeatedly shares its aim, for now, to focus on budget gaming products.

It is probably what they have in mind right now for the skus of the current family and for the next one.



Could it be the natural product of high bandwith for that class of gpu ? a 580 bandwith is much closer to a 4070 than a 4060ti/7060xt, it is a bit higher than a 7700xt.
Click to expand...

RAM bandwidth is possibly one of the controbuting factors.

Could also be that their drivers still need more optimization. From my recollection the higher level of draw calls and other things that go on at lower resolution/higher framerate can bottleneck things at the API level if the drivers aren't good. Some of this goes away at higher resolution and lower framerate. Then the pure pixel fill-rate becomes more important, I think. And we know Intel's drivers for dGPU are still a work in progress.

For the sake of getting a somewhat competitive GPU market back, I hope intel didn't fire the GPU driver development team in their recent layoffs.
 
How good is this new card for Win 10/11 for non-gaming applications? E.g. AI on the desktop or image editing programs? The price certainly is attractive. This card could be a no-brainer replacement for my 3060 Ti. IF IF IF.
 
philb2 said:
How good is this new card for Win 10/11 for non-gaming applications? E.g. AI on the desktop or image editing programs? The price certainly is attractive. This card could be a no-brainer replacement for my 3060 Ti. IF IF IF.
Click to expand...

I think the 3060 Ti is (slightly) faster than the B580 in most cases.

But that's in gaming workloads.

I haven't seen any non-gaming benchmarks at all thus far.

I'd imagine they would track pretty closely though.
 
DukenukemX said:
I regret buying an RTX 3060 for my nephew when this just got released. This seems better in every way.
Click to expand...
"We're tearing apart the Intel Battlemage B580 video card in this video, featuring Intel's new Arc GPU. The B580 'Limited Edition' card from Intel is on the modmat today, getting torn down for inspection into its assembly quality after the nightmarish assembly of the original Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. Intel has improved in huge ways with this much simpler, more "boring" (in a good way) video card design. Watch our original tear-down of the A770 -- or just read the comments, because they're hilarious"


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNKWIBKUKG4
 

"Version History​

101.6325 WHQL (December 13th, 2024)​

Highlights
  • Launch driver for Intel Arc B-series Graphics (codename Battlemage).
Intel Graphics Software
Introducing Intel Graphics Software (IGS), our modern desktop application for elevating your gaming and creator experience.
IGS is your all-in-one solution for graphics drivers, graphics and display settings, gaming/app profiles, performance monitoring, and performance tuning. IGS enables you to:
  • Get notified about the latest Intel graphics drivers and update with ease.
  • Adjust graphics and display settings to get the right experience for you.
  • Create individual game and app profiles with settings customized to your liking.
  • Monitor the overall performance of your system with live metrics.
  • Create consistent gaming experiences with a built-in FPS limiter.
  • Improve gaming responsiveness in DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 games with a driver low latency mode (Exclusive Fullscreen).
  • Performance tuning (BETA*) features for your graphics hardware to help maximize its potential.
Intel XeSS 2 Support: Introducing Frame Generation and Low Latency
  • Intel XeSS Frame Generation (XeSS FG): Achieve higher frame rates and smoother gameplay with a new AI-based frame interpolation technology.
  • Intel Xe Low Latency (XeLL): Experience ultra-responsive gaming by reducing the delay between your actions and the on-screen response for a more immersive experience.
Known Issues
  • Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
    • The Crew Motorfest (VK) may exhibit flickering corruptions in certain scenes.
    • Homeworld3 (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.
    • Selaco (VK) may experience application crash during game launch.
    • Elden Ring (DX12) may exhibit stuttering during gameplay in certain scenes.
    • F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes
      • Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race.
      • "Alt + Enter" shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.
    • F1 24 (DX12) may exhibit stuttering during gameplay with ray tracing quality set to high.
    • MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.
    • Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.
    • Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.
    • Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.
    • Certain capture cards may exhibit visual artifacts in some scenarios.
    • Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application
      • Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as "Custom"
      • Select "Use GPU for Display", "Use GPU for Image Processing" and "Use GPU for Export" options.
  • Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.
    • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
    • Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.
  • Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
    • SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
    • PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.
    • Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios."
 
erek said:

"Version History​

101.6325 WHQL (December 13th, 2024)​

Highlights
  • Launch driver for Intel Arc B-series Graphics (codename Battlemage).
Intel Graphics Software

Known Issues
  • Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:

    • Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.
    • Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

    • Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application
      • Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as "Custom"
      • Select "Use GPU for Display", "Use GPU for Image Processing" and "Use GPU for Export" options.
    • odels for video enhancements.
    • Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.
Click to expand...
Uh. All real red flags for me. I guess I'm skipping this generation as a possible upgrade from my 3060 Ti, which has none of these issues.
 
philb2 said:
Uh. All real red flags for me. I guess I'm skipping this generation as a possible upgrade from my 3060 Ti, which has none of these issues.
Click to expand...
I would say yellow flag. Red flag imo if they didn't mention known issues.

From the latest Nvidia driver... [Forza Horizon 5/God of War: Ragnarok] Game may crash during gameplay after updating to R565 release drivers [4895068]
From the driver previous... [Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184][4893446] - When "Shader Cache size" is set to "disabled" cache files may still be created [4895217]

Nvidia seems to over the last year or so stopped reporting "known" issues. Which isn't exactly great either. Not that I'm knocking them, the fix reported issues pretty quickly... but we can all admit I think that many things don't get fixed for the very next driver release.

I bag Intel plenty, I'll give some credit here. Being up front about what is in the pipe to be fixed is a good thing imo. I distrust companies that don't add a known issues list.
 
philb2 said:
Uh. All real red flags for me. I guess I'm skipping this generation as a possible upgrade from my 3060 Ti, which has none of these issues.
Click to expand...
ChadD said:
I would say yellow flag. Red flag imo if they didn't mention known issues.

From the latest Nvidia driver... [Forza Horizon 5/God of War: Ragnarok] Game may crash during gameplay after updating to R565 release drivers [4895068]
From the driver previous... [Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184][4893446] - When "Shader Cache size" is set to "disabled" cache files may still be created [4895217]

Nvidia seems to over the last year or so stopped reporting "known" issues. Which isn't exactly great either. Not that I'm knocking them, the fix reported issues pretty quickly... but we can all admit I think that many things don't get fixed for the very next driver release.

I bag Intel plenty, I'll give some credit here. Being up front about what is in the pipe to be fixed is a good thing imo. I distrust companies that don't add a known issues list.
Click to expand...
what's so bad about the driver release notes that we're seeing yellow to red flags? :(
 
erek said:
what's so bad about the driver release notes that we're seeing yellow to red flags? :(
Click to expand...
Long lists of popular games with show stopping issues.
I'm glad they are acknowledging and working on them.

I do believe consumers buying Intel right now better be prepared for at least one game they play to not work properly. (either running at 20fps, displaying artifacts or just not stating) Its not hard to ensure your drivers work with 100% of the games on reviewers lists. Its not like reviewers are going to throw in a bunch of curve ball games they have never looked at before.

Yes yellow flag that they have 9-10 known broken games. That means they have 10x as many unknown issues. I'm cheering on Intel. At $250 ok. If they were trying to sell $500 cards it would still a big no Fn way. Who knows if the new CEO is even going to make gaming a priority. They might decide ARC is for AI >.<
 
ChadD said:
I would say yellow flag. Red flag imo if they didn't mention known issues.
Click to expand...

But please recall that I am not a gamer, but I do work with photo and video editing applications, including some of the ones mentioned in the original list. And I'm sure those bugs are not based on comprehensive testing of applications. For me it's a red flag.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChadD
like this
Marees said:
I expect AMD solution with more than 8gb to cost $350 & Nvidia's solution to cost $400 or more

Intel has this market all for itself until 3gb memory sticks are incorporated into (super?) GPUs
Click to expand...
It looks like a fairly interesting replacement for my rx6600, though I didn't really need or want one even at 1440p.

Waiting to see how linux support is going to be. Previous gen was meh in that department, where intel even referred you to windows for the regular firmware replacements.
 
Hmmm, I've been contemplating a replacement GPU for my Plex server for transcoding duty. This could be an inexpensive, and modern alternative to buying used workstation GPUs (been looking at a used RTX a4000, being the only single slot card I can find that handles pretty much any codec and they go for $500+ on eBay). A single slot variant of the Intel B series would be great, assuming it can handle the same codecs as the a4000. Single slot requirement is because Plex lives on a Dell R720xd right now, and I need all the PCIe slots.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top