erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,793
Re: "Intel reaffirms Xe2 Battlemage "is coming"
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-reaffirms-xe2-battlemage-is-coming-hardware-team-already-workin..."
"Intel Arc B580, Can Battlemage Deliver What Gamers Need? November Q&A [Part 2]Disclaimer: Any pricing information shown or mentioned in this video was accurate at the time of video production, and may have since changed"
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfPMb7SKl2Q
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-reaffirms-xe2-battlemage-is-coming-hardware-team-already-workin..."
"Intel Arc B580, Can Battlemage Deliver What Gamers Need? November Q&A [Part 2]Disclaimer: Any pricing information shown or mentioned in this video was accurate at the time of video production, and may have since changed"
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfPMb7SKl2Q