Intel Arc B580, Can Battlemage Deliver What Gamers Need?

Both are called TSMC 5 family, but I think Nvidia is more a TSMC 4N just for them that is a good amount better.



But the AMD competition, on 2022 cores and an older node (TSMC6) like the 7600xt from is still on a significantly smaller die (75% the size) with much lower bandwidth (62.5% of the B580 bandwidth) for the same tier of performance. Intel do have more RT-Xess capability that could explain it in part, but they are probably still quite behind 2022 AMD drivers-hardware wise.



During their press tour, Intel spokesman was really clear that they are realist here, they still have a long way to go to match AMD-Nvidia and will have to eat very low margin to develop the product and probably need to stay on that lower end.



They did improve really fast, so if they keep at it who knows, but if Nvidia transition back to yearly new generation like before with the giant R&D budget to do it, keeping it up with them could be just impossible, with AMD busy with AI too, maybe.