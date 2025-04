Intel Arc B580, Can Battlemage Deliver What Gamers Need?

LukeTbk said: They have no choice to eat margin (maybe even loss) until they get better than them I imagine, not just match, as they will have a reputation deficit, a bit like AMD vs Nvidia right now. Click to expand...

I'm also impressed how relatively affordable these products are and I'm glad they have hefty amount of VRAM for the performane class. LukeTbk good that you presented some numerical figures, painting the picture how far or close Intel actually is with their design to the two other companies - I too grasped that they invested notable die space for ray tracing and Xess. Design wise, including their proprietary upscaling solution - and exclusive in the sense that for the best result you need Arc - they seem to have taken approach more similar to Nvidia than AMD. The latter has for many years, if not always, including the ATI period, designed chips to be cost effective, which is an understandable strategy risk wise. You may think that more dedicated design for accelerating ray tracing is a must, but I'm curious to see how AMD will improve their acceleration in the RX 8000 line-up - it's all math after all. I do not pose anything on the amount of improvement though, but certainly something is to come: this rumor says 45 % better than RX 7900 XTX in a lightly, unremarkably ray traced game.Business reputation is the end result of concrete achievements. We may not value every and all achievements the same on a personal level, but reputation paints the overall picture fairly well. For those who do not tinker with computers, Intel is not a choice and I personally would not recommend even Radeon cards for such, and this group is the majority of buyers, which creates the big cash flow. The amount an individual play games or use his GPU otherwise does not increase the cash flow, only purchasements do, and for the majority of purposes, Nvidia is the safe bet.I am interested in how Intel's driver develops and am a potential buyer in a case they offer something notably better when I'm upgrading my GPU, compared to the one I replace. Even if Intel has a good brand popularity, strong even, the majority of buyers recognize that they are new in the dGPU space, but they certainly are building fame fast given the media coverage and all. The software part though, it saves a half performing product in the end of the day as far as customer satisfaction goes, while destroys an otherwise performant one. :O I personally trust they know how to approach the software development, but it's just a race to achieve goals in time versus how the investors see the prevailing financial situation - luck is also a factor here. Battlemage is already a success in the sense that products seem to move to customers, which funds further development and keeps bug reports incoming.